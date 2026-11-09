BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 Bonus Bets for Bills vs Vikings, NFL MNF

The last game of Week 9 features two of the strongest teams so far in the 2026 NFL season, with only two losses between them. You can get a piece of the action with the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX, which can get you up to $1500 in sports bonuses if your first bet loses.

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The Bills are -3 favorites on the spread at +105 while the Vikings take +3 (-108). Buffalo is favored at -172 on the moneyline with Minnesota priced at +145. Total is 44, over -111, under -111.

Minnesota is looking to make it a perfect four from four in Minneapolis this year after going 3-0 so far at home. The Bills are also defending an unbeaten road record having notched away wins over the Texans, Rams and Raiders.

The Vikings will have to do without starting QB Jaylen Murray, who has a hamstring injury. The Bills have their own fitness issues on the O-line, with left tackle Dion Dawkins, left guard Alec Anderson and right tackle Spencer Brown all appearing on the injury report.

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Follow our link to download the BetMGM mobile app or access the BetMGM website On the front page sign up by clicking the “Sign Up” button and completing all of the mandatory fields Prior to creating your account, enter the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX in the promo box Make sure to verify your email address and make a deposit of at least $10 in your account Once you have found your chosen market for your first bet, wager up to $1500 If your bet settles as a loss you will get your original stake back in bonuses. These bonuses are valid for seven days from when you receive them You cannot withdraw these bonuses for cash or transfer them to another player

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Today’s Sports Betting with the BetMGM Bonus Code

Monday Night Football serves up a treat in Week 9 with Buffalo’s visit to Minneapolis to take on the Vikings. Read on to check out the game lines and our best prop and Same Game Parlay picks.

Buffalo Bills (6-1) vs Minnesota Vikings (6-1) - 11/9 8:15 PM ET

Murray’s absence will definitely affect how Minnesota come out against this dangerous Bills team, but the Vikings’ success this year has been built out of possession. The home team has the meanest defense in the league and even with backup QB Wentz on deck I like the Vikings to win on the moneyline as a narrow underdog.

Wentz should at least have a chance against a pretty weak Bills secondary. Buffalo is giving up an average of 254.7 yards per game through the air, ranking 30th in the NFL. Allen, meanwhile, will have to be at his best against a defense that leads the league in pass yards allowed, RZ scoring against and sacks per game. I am backing Minnesota to get a fourth straight win at home.

With Allen under pressure and Minnesota shorthanded under center, this looks like a defense-first game all the way. The Vikings give up just 13.3 points per game and are 1-5 on the over this year. I am backing this one to also finish on the under.

Bills vs Vikings - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Allen is used to bossing defenses but he meets his match this Monday. The Vikings allow a league-best 154.9 yards per game through the air and the under on the Bills QB looks great value.

On the other side, Wentz just might spring a surprise against this suspect Buffalo secondary. The 11-year vet has a career passing average of 227.6 yards per game and certainly does not lack for experience at NFL level.

Bet on Allen -230.5 passing yards (-115) and Wentz +213.5 passing yards (-115)

Get +475 Same Game Parlay odds on the under at +44, Allen -230.5 passing yards and Wentz +213.5 passing yards.

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