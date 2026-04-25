BetMGM Bonus Code GOAL1550: Get $1550 Bonuses for Thunder vs Suns, NBA Playoffs

New BetMGM players can get up to $1550 in bonuses for Game 3 of the Playoff series between the Oklahoma City Thunder (-9.5) and the Phoenix Suns at 3:30pm ET. Use the BetMGM bonus code GOAL1550 and get up to $1500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses + $50 in rewards.

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 4/25/2026

Heading into Game 3, the defending NBA champion Thunder have a 2-0 series lead, but Jalen Williams left Wednesday’s game with a hamstring injury. If Williams can’t suit up today, the Thunder will be consoled by the fact that they’ve gone 39-10 without him this season.

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How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

Click on the link provided to make an account at BetMGM. You may also sign up through the app Enter all of the necessary personal information and the bonus code GOAL1550 Then, finish setting up your account and proceed to validate it After your account has been confirmed, deposit $10 or more Place your first wager of $10 to $1500, which will be refunded in bonus bets if it loses. You’ll also get $50 in BetMGM rewards no matter the outcome Use the bonus bets within seven days before they expire. Also, be aware that the bets cannot be withdrawn for cash

Available to new players on BetMGM who are currently in one of the following US states/territories: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

Heading into the first game of this First Round series in Phoenix, the Thunder have the NBA’s best road record, at 30-10. We’ll discuss their chances against the Suns and some bets you can make today:

Oklahoma City Thunder (2-0) vs Phoenix Suns (0-2) - 4/23 3:30 PM ET

In a must-win game for the Phoenix Suns, they host the Oklahoma City Thunder at PHX Arena at 3:30pm ET (NBC, Peacock). In Game 2, the Suns missed all of Grayson Allen, Jordan Goodwin, and Mark Williams, and it looks like Allen and Goodwin could play today.

Still, Dillon Brooks (O/U 17.5 points) has led the Suns with 24.0 points per game through two games of this series. He’s taken 22.5 shots per game, and I expect the veteran to continue letting it fly. I’d take Brooks 20+ points at +140 odds here.

If Jalen Williams can’t suit up for the Thunder, which is likely, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will need to continue his scoring barrage. SGA scored 37 points in the 120-107 Game 2 victory, and 32.2 points per game without Williams this season. Bet on SGA over 31.5 points (-105) today.

The Thunder have won each of their last ten First Round playoff games. However, they won by eight points combined in the two games in Memphis last season. With the Suns’ season basically on the line here, expect the home team to put up a fight. Back the Suns +9.5 (-110).

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