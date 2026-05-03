BetMGM Bonus Code GOAL1550: Get $1550 Bonuses for Man Utd vs Liverpool, EPL Games

If your first bet on Manchester United (+130) vs Liverpool (+175) at 10:30am ET doesn’t win, you can get your stake back up to $1550 in bonuses. To claim the bonus bet offer + $50 in guaranteed rewards, sign up with the BetMGM bonus code GOAL1550.

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BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 5/3/2026

With both teams nearing Champions League qualification, today’s Northwest Derby match at Old Trafford is an important one. Man United came into the weekend in third, three points ahead of fourth-placed Liverpool. Depending on other results, a United win could clinch a UCL berth.

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Download BetMGM’s app or use the links on this page to go to BetMGM’s website Find the “Sign Up” button, click it, and begin going through the registration process Provide all of the required registration information and the bonus code GOAL1550 Finish setting up your account and use one of the available payment methods to deposit at least $10 Then, put up to $1500 on your first sports bet. If it settles as a loss, you’ll receive your stake back as bonus bets You may not convert the bonus bets to cash, and you will have seven days to use the bets from the time you receive them

If you are 21+ and in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY, you may claim this bonus offer

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

As two of the most storied Premier League clubs clash today, our European soccer expert will take you through some of the Manchester United vs Liverpool bets to consider.

Manchester United vs Liverpool - 5/3 10:30 AM ET

Going for a seventh win in eight home matches, Manchester United (+130) meet Liverpool (+175) at Old Trafford at 10:30am ET (Peacock). Man United defeated Liverpool 2-1 at Anfield last October, and each of the last five meetings has finished with three goals or more.

The Red Devils have scored two or more goals in four of those five fixtures, and you can get Man United over 1.5 goals at -125 odds today. Bruno Fernandes (+210 to assist) has been consistently excellent this season, with assists in six of his previous seven matches.

Casemiro (+300) has found the net in two of United’s last three games and has been deadly on set pieces this campaign. Meanwhile, Liverpool’s two leading scorers, Hugo Ekitike and Mohamed Salah, are both out, impacting the Reds’ attack.

Back from a broken leg, Alexander Isak (+185 to score) is the Liverpool man most likely to etch his name on the scoresheet. In fact, Isak scored for the first time since December in last weekend’s 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace.

While Liverpool have won three straight games, going to Old Trafford shorthanded will prove a much tougher test. Take Man United to win.

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