BetMGM Bonus Code GOAL1550: Get $1550 Bonuses for 76ers vs Celtics, NBA Playoffs

Down 3-1 to the Boston Celtics (-8.5), the Philadelphia 76ers have rallied to force a Game 7, which tips off at 7:30pm ET from TD Garden. Use the BetMGM bonus code GOAL1550 for up to $1550 in bonuses if your bet on Game 7 loses with $50 in BetMGM rewards either way.

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BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 5/2/2026

The Sixers managed an impressive 106-93 victory in Thursday’s Game 6 as Tyrese Maxey led all scorers with 30 points. The presence of Sixers big man Joel Embiid has also flipped this series completely, but Philadelphia hasn’t defeated Boston in a playoff series since 1982.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

Start by following the link listed here or downloading the BetMGM mobile application Then, hit the “Sign Up” button in the upper right-hand corner Go through the sign-up process, diligently entering your info and the bonus code GOAL1550 After you’ve finished making your account, fund it with a $10+ deposit Bet up to $1500 on your first BetMGM wager, which will unlock $50 in rewards If your first bet isn’t a winner, you’ll get your stake back in the form of bonus bets These bets are only valid for seven days and have no redeemable cash value

Available to first-time BetMGM players (21+) who are presently in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

In the first Game 7 of the 2026 NBA Playoffs, the 76ers and Celtics meet tonight in Boston. See the best bets for tonight’s game below:

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics (3-3) - 5/2 7:30 PM ET

After back-to-back wins, the Philadelphia 76ers believe they can pull off an upset over the Boston Celtics (-7.5) in Game 7 of their First Round playoff series. Tonight’s game tips off at 7:30pm ET from Boston’s TD Garden (NBC, Peacock).

The Sixers have defended the three-point line excellently over the last couple of games and have leaned on Tyrese Maxey (O/U 23.5 points) and Joel Embiid (O/U 4.5 assists).

Maxey has averaged 26.3 points per game during the series, while Embiid has managed eight assists in back-to-back outings.

In games like these, stars often take over, and Jayson Tatum (O/U 24.5 points) is no stranger to the spotlight. The Celtics F scored a Game 7 record 51 points against the Sixers in 2023, and he should do better than Thursday’s total of 17 points tonight.

However, Tatum’s running mate, Jaylen Brown (O/U 25.5 points), has scored just 20 PPG over the last three games of the series after averaging 29 PPG in the first three.

This one should be a dogfight, but the total is still low. Five of the six games have gone over 206.5 points, and I’d bet on over 206.5 (-110) here.

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