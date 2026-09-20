bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $365 in Bonuses For Commanders vs Cowboys, NFL Week 2

Dallas spent all summer talking about the Super Bowl, then flew to New York and got dragged by a Giants team that went 4-13 a year ago. Now the Cowboys come home needing a win in the worst way. Drop $10 using bet365 promo code GOALBET and collect $365 in bonus bets.

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Dallas is -205 on the moneyline, with Washington at +172. The Cowboys are -4.5 points on the spread at -102, while the Commanders get +4.5 at -120. The total is 50.5, with both sides priced at -110.

Dak Prescott threw for 175 yards in the 28-20 loss at MetLife. New York controlled the ball for nearly 37 minutes. Brian Schottenheimer called the performance humbling. Dallas will be without linebacker DeMarvion Overshown due to a hamstring injury suffered in that game.

Washington's defeat was quieter. They lost 24-22 at Philadelphia. But the Commanders gained 50 total yards across their seven non-scoring drives.

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Today's Sports Betting with the bet365 bonus code

Two winless teams, one angry home favorite. Our NFL analyst went back through the tape of both openers and thinks the Cowboys' loss says more about circumstance than talent. He has some picks ready to share.

Commanders vs Cowboys, Week 2 - 9/20 - 4:25pm ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

These teams split last season's meetings, each winning at home. Give me the desperate team in its own building. Dallas -4.5 (-102).

Washington's team total sits at 23.5, and I want the under at -120. Fifty yards on seven non-scoring drives against Philadelphia tells you where this offense is right now. Add a quarterback making his second start in 11 months and a play-caller working his second NFL game, and 24 points feels ambitious.

Commanders vs Cowboys - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Dak Prescott over 266.5 passing yards at -114. Last week was a volume problem, not a quarterback problem. New York sat on the ball for almost 37 minutes. That won't happen at home.

CeeDee Lamb anytime touchdown at +110. He scored in the opener despite the offense sputtering around him, and his usage isn't changing. I see Dak relying on Lamb heavy in crucial situations, and there’s a solid chance one leads to a score.

Jayden Daniels over 217.5 passing yards at -114. Dallas just gave up 230 passing yards to a second-year quarterback in Jaxson Dart. If Washington trails, Daniels will be asked to chase.

I’m liking Dallas -4.5 (-102) and Prescott over 266.5 (-114) passing yards on a parlay. Together this pays +234.

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