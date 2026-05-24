bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonuses for Brighton vs Man Utd, EPL Final Day

Brighton need a win to lock up 7th place and European football next season. Man United are locked into 3rd regardless. The final day showdown kicks off May 24 at 11am ET. Use bet365 promo code GOALBET. Bet $10 for $200 in bonus bets.

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Because of this game’s context, Brighton are favored slightly at -125 on the moneyline, with Man United at +260 and the draw at +310. The total is set at 3.5 goals with the over at +120 and under at -155. Brighton have won three straight at American Express Stadium. United have been shaky on the road all season, posting just six away wins compared to 13 at Old Trafford.

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Today's Sports Betting with the bet365 bonus code

The Seagulls have already beaten United this season, 2-1 in the FA Cup at Old Trafford back in January. The motivation gap is real, and Brighton will be confident they can do it again. Brighton are fighting for Europe. United are just playing out the string. Our soccer betting expert has been tracking both clubs down the stretch. Here's where his money is going for Sunday.

Brighton vs Man United (Premier League Matchweek 38) – 5/24 11am ET, American Express Stadium

I like Brighton to win (-125) as my anchor play. The Seagulls have won all three of their last home matches. United have nothing to play for. Brighton need the points. That matters on the final day. Fabian Hurzeler's side has been solid at the Amex all season, and they've already proven they can beat this United team.

Bryan Mbeumo anytime goalscorer (+270) is worth a hard look for a small wager with good payout. He's got 10 goals on the season. He's second in goals on this team, and United's attack flows through him. Brighton's backline has been exposed at times this year. We’ll see if he can take advantage.

For another angle: Over 2.5 total goals (-225). Brighton have scored 52 goals this season. United have bagged 63. Both teams can find the net. The Seagulls will be pushing forward looking for that winner, which should leave space at the back.

I also considered Bruno Fernandes for an assist prop. He's got 20 assists on the season. But United's away form makes me hesitant to back any of their players with high confidence.

Give me Brighton to win (-125). The motivation gap is real on the final day, and the Amex has been a tough place for visitors all season.

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