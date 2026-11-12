bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 Bonus Bets for Commanders vs Giants, NFL TNF

The Giants are on a roll and can further boost their playoff credentials with a win over struggling Washington on Thursday. By staking a $10 bet on this game with the bet365 promo code GOALBET, you will be eligible to collect $200 in sports bonuses whether your wager wins or loses.

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The Giants (5-2-1) are -141 favorites on the moneyline, with the Commanders (2-5-1) priced at +120 to win on the road. New York lays 2.5 (-111); Washington takes 2.5 (-111). Total is 41.5, over -103, under -118.

The home team is looking for a third win in a row on Thursday after taking down the Texans and Eagles in their last two outings. They sit top of the NFC East and look a good bet to reach the postseason for the first time since 2022.

Washington is struggling in the same division, sitting three games under .500 and above only injury-ravaged Philadelphia. The Commanders did welcome Jayden Daniels back on Sunday, with the QB throwing for 274 yards and a TD in a 20-13 loss to the Rams.

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Today’s Sports Betting with the bet365 Bonus Code

This is the second time Washington and New York have met in 2026. The first game was a thriller, ending 27-27 in overtime after the Giants clawed back a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter. The Commanders had won the previous four games between these two division rivals going back to 2024.

Commanders vs Giants, Week 10 - 11/12 - 8:15 pm ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ.

While the recent head-to-head in this matchup has swung Washington’s way, the Giants are in a good place right now and I think they should be able to handle the Commanders’ challenge. They do a good job of keeping opponents’ yardage to a minimum while also taking their chances, ranking sixth in the NFL with a 68.2% conversion rate in the redzone.

Washington ranks toward the bottom of the league in both converting in the redzone and on redzone stops, while also giving up 240 yards per game through the air. The Giants are 6-2 ATS this year and I am backing them to cover as the favorite here.

There should be plenty of points in this one, with Daniels now back to full fitness and the Giants offense running smoothly. New York is 5-3 on the over this year and 4-1 in its last five games. The over stands out as the smart pick on Thursday too.

Commanders vs Giants - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Jayden Daniels o202.5 passing yards (-111). Daniels may be coming off an elbow injury and playing on short rest, but that just makes the over a better opportunity for Thursday. The QB showed no ill effects against the Rams as he racked up 24 completions, keeping Washington in the game.

Malachi Fields o25.5 receiving yards (-116). The rookie is having a fine first year in the NFL, averaging 36 receiving yards per game. With Washington’s weakness in the secondary Fields should hit his over comfortably.

Giants -2.5 and Fields o25.5 receiving yards pays out at +250. Add over 41.5 points to get +525.

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