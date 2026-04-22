bet365 Bonus Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for the Suns vs Thunder, NBA Playoffs Game Two

NBA fans can claim a tasty $200 in Bonus Bets with the bet365 bonus code during this postseason. As the Phoenix Suns battle the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 2, all eyes turn to MVP frontrunner and newly crowned Clutch Player of the Year Shai Gilgeous‑Alexander’s props. Expect drama in every possession, momentum shift, and clutch play when the action tips off at 9:30 PM EDT.

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The Western Conference is heating up as the Phoenix Suns clash with the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 2 of their playoff showdown. Our expert breaks down the key angles to sharpen your predictions.

Phoenix Suns vs Oklahoma City Thunder, Apr 22, 9:30 PM EDT (Game 2)

The Phoenix Suns head into Game 2 in a deep hole after being completely overwhelmed by the Oklahoma City Thunder, who cruised to a 119–84 blowout in Game 1. OKC’s elite defense forced turnovers and dominated the paint, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams controlled the tempo with efficiency on both ends. Phoenix, meanwhile, struggled badly from the field (under 35%) and lacked consistent secondary scoring behind Devin Booker.

Game 2 odds reflect just how lopsided the opener was. The Thunder are massive favorites again, listed around -17.5 on the spread. Oklahoma City sits at roughly -2000 on the money, while Phoenix is a long underdog at +1100, and the total is set near 214.5–215 points. These numbers underline the market’s confidence in OKC, especially after a dominant regular season and their strong home form.

The key angle for Game 2 is whether Phoenix can respond with urgency. Booker will need a huge scoring night, but more importantly, the Suns must limit turnovers and find offensive rhythm early. Oklahoma City, on the other hand, will look to replicate its defensive pressure and depth advantage, with Chet Holmgren anchoring the interior and SGA dictating pace.

Best Bets for Suns vs Thunder

Thunder -17.5 @ -110

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Under 29.5 Points @ -112

Total - Under 215.5 @ -112

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

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