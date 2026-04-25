bet365 Bonus Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for NBA Playoffs Game 3, Knicks vs Hawks

The NBA Playoffs are in full swing, and you can get $200 in Bonus Bets to make the most of the postseason thanks to the bet365 bonus code. Tipping off this evening at 6:00 PM EDT is the New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks Game 4, and the Knick’s last chance to split the series.

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Visit the bet365 website or download the mobile app. Click “Join” in the top‑right corner and fill out the registration form. Enter the promo code GOALBET during sign‑up to activate your welcome bonus. Deposit at least $10 into your account. Place a qualifying wager of $10 or more on spreads, totals, props, or matchups with odds of –500 or longer. Once your first bet settles—win or lose— you’ll unlock $200 in Bonus Bets. Use your Bonus Bets within seven days; they cannot be withdrawn as cash.

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bet365 bonus code for Today’s NBA Playoffs

The NBA Playoffs are delivering nonstop drama, and Game 4 between the Knicks and Hawks on April 25 at 6:00 PM EDT is no exception. With the bet365 Bonus Code offering $200 in Bonus Bets, excitement is already high, but our expert is here to share insights on what wagers might deliver the best value for this pivotal matchup.

New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks, Apr 25, 6:00 PM EDT (Game 4)

The New York Knicks face the Atlanta Hawks in a crucial Game 4 with Atlanta holding a 2–1 series lead after a dramatic one-point win in Game 3. The Hawks’ late-game execution, highlighted by clutch scoring, has swung momentum in their favor as the series stays in Atlanta.

New York’s issue has been inconsistency. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns continue to produce, but poor three-point shooting and underwhelming contributions from role players have limited their ceiling. Atlanta, meanwhile, is getting balanced scoring, with multiple players stepping up in key moments.

Odds for Game 4 show a tight contest: Knicks -1.5 favorites, moneyline around -135, and a total near 214.5. The Hawks are a +105 on the moneyline

Atlanta’s home form and current momentum make them appealing as slight underdogs. The Knicks still have the higher ceiling, but their inconsistency is a concern. Lean Hawks +1.5, with a slight preference toward the under given the series’ physicality and late-game pressure tightening scoring efficiency.

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* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.