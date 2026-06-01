Getty
The next Zlatan Ibrahimovic? Why Man Utd star Benjamin Sesko wants to follow in the footsteps of enigmatic Swedish striker
Following in the footsteps of a legend
Sesko has quickly established himself as a vital cog in the Man Utd machine, but the 23-year-old’s journey to the Premier League was paved with hours of studying one of the game's greatest ever entertainers. The Slovenia international has revealed that former Red Devils Ibrahimovic was the figure he looked up to most during his formative years.
"My idol is Ibrahimovic, Zlatan Ibrahimovic," Sesko told Givemesport in an exclusive interview. "Great player, of course. He was amazing. I looked at him a lot, but not just him. Just in general football, skills, goals, it was just something that I used to try to go out and copy. It could be in the summer when it's really hot, I just wanted to get better."
- Getty Images
The Zlatan impact at Old Trafford
Ibrahimovic remains a beloved figure at United despite his relatively short stint at the club. Joining on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in 2016, the enigmatic striker defied his age to net 28 goals in 46 appearances during a debut season that saw the Red Devils lift the Carabao Cup and the Europa League under Jose Mourinho.
Though a serious knee injury curtailed his momentum in his second year, Ibrahimovic's legacy of elite mentality and acrobatic finishing clearly left a lasting impression on the next generation. Sesko, who shares a similar physical profile, is now looking to emulate that same goal-scoring impact as United's long-term striker.
Chemistry with Cunha and Mbeumo
Beyond his individual idols, Sesko reflected on the impressive attacking unit United have assembled. Having arrived at the club alongside Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, the trio has hit the ground running, with all three players reaching double figures for goals in their debut campaigns. Sesko believes their diverse attributes make them a nightmare for Premier League defenders.
"I think everyone has different kinds of skills that they can bring on the pitch, which is really important," Sesko explained when discussing his strike partners. "We don't have everyone with similarities, and it's important in the club that they have all these skills. I think we're all really skilled, and the quality that we brought this season, I think we can be more than happy."
- AFP
Building success through friendship
While their on-pitch statistics are impressive, Sesko is adamant that the bond they share away from the training ground is the real secret to their success. The former RB Leipzig striker highlighted the dressing room atmosphere as a key factor in how quickly the new signings have adapted to the pressures of playing for one of the world's biggest clubs.
"Not just that, I think we also work great as friends," Sesko added during his interview. "It's important to have good relationships that can bring success in the end." With a young, hungry frontline inspired by icons like Ibrahimovic and fortified by genuine friendship, United fans have plenty of reason to be optimistic about the future of their attacking department.