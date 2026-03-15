AFP
Rodri admits Man City's title hopes may be over as West Ham slip up opens nine-point gap to Arsenal
Title race slipping away at the London Stadium
The stalemate in east London means Mikel Arteta's Gunners have established a significant nine-point lead at the top. While City still hold a game in hand, their recent form, with just two points from their last two league outings, suggests the clinical edge required for a trademark late-season surge is missing from the current crop of Pep Guardiola’s squad.
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Rodri's honest admission of the gap
Speaking after the match, Rodri offered a candid take on City's predicament. "[Is the title race over?] Maybe yes, maybe no. We're not going to drop hands, we're going to keep fighting," the midfielder told TNT Sports. "We know it's going to be difficult because we have this experience of what you need to win at the end. I think the distance is too far but we're going to fight until the end. Now is a moment of no regrets.
"Today we showed a little bit of what the season was, ups and downs, then maybe the last pass or the last strike can make the difference. Football is about goals and we couldn't find the players to have numbers in terms of goals. That's the most important thing in football because we created the chances, we controlled the games but this is what makes the difference."
Guardiola remains defiant in the face of adversity
Despite the growing mathematical disadvantage, Guardiola refused to throw in the towel. The City boss urged his squad to maintain their spirit. "It's not over. Who said that? We didn't lose. We will continue," Guardiola insisted. "Nine points is a lot against Arsenal but it happened. We have the game [against them] at home so we have to try until the end. When it is not possible then we congratulate the champion but we have to try."
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European redemption on the horizon
While the domestic picture looks bleak, Rodri is adamant that City can still save their season in the Champions League. The Blues face a monumental task on Tuesday, needing to overturn a 3-0 first-leg deficit against Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium. It is a hurdle that would require one of the greatest European comebacks in the club's history.
"We are alive in other competitions and on Tuesday we have a massive game [against Real Madrid], that I really believe we can turn around. The players who play have to score," Rodri concluded. With the Premier League title looking like it may be heading to north London, the pressure is now firmly on City to produce a miracle against the Spanish giants to keep their European dreams alive.
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