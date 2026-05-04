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Permanent Man Utd manager job for Michael Carrick 'his to turn down' with formal offer imminent
Champions League qualification secures Carrick’s position
United are expected to appoint Carrick as their permanent head coach after he guided the club back into the Champions League, according to The Guardian. The former midfielder has overseen a dramatic turnaround since replacing Ruben Amorim on an interim basis in January.
The club’s hierarchy had delayed formal discussions until qualification for Europe’s top competition was confirmed. That objective was achieved with a thrilling 3–2 victory over rivals Liverpool on Sunday, mathematically securing a top-five finish. With the primary target for the season achieved, Carrick is now expected to be offered the role permanently, with a formal contract proposal said to be imminent.
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'It's not in my control'
Carrick’s impact has been immediate and significant. In 14 Premier League matches in charge, he has overseen 10 wins, two draws, and just two losses, revitalising a side that struggled for consistency earlier in the campaign. His work has also impressed the club’s leadership. Football director Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada are understood to have been particularly encouraged by the team’s renewed tactical structure and discipline. However, Carrick admitted that the decision regarding his future rests with the club.
"It's not about what I like or not like," Carrick said. "In some ways, but it's not in my control. So everything has gone so well and I think we know the situation of where we are and I'm happy where we are at the moment. We still want to get better and let's see what happens next. At this moment in time, it's not something really I'm thinking about."
Players back Carrick after Liverpool win
United forward Matheus Cunha publicly praised Carrick after the victory over Liverpool, highlighting the belief within the squad.
"When Michael [Carrick] came, he came with magic! [Sir] Alex Ferguson vibes," Cunha said, as quoted by Daily Mail. "He talks so much about his team, the conquering team. This feeling comes to us. We feel so happy with the information, we focus so hard to reach the objective. At the end of the day, this is just the start of a beautiful beginning!"
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Formal contract expected soon
With Champions League qualification secured, the Red Devils are expected to move quickly to finalise Carrick’s appointment. The 44-year-old spent more than a decade at the club as both player and assistant coach, giving him deep familiarity with its culture and expectations. A permanent deal would allow United to build on their strong finish to the campaign and carry momentum into next season’s return to Europe’s elite competition.