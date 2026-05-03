Man Utd players 'learning so much' from 'magic' Michael Carrick as Matheus Cunha makes Sir Alex Ferguson comparison

The camaraderie behind the scenes has been equally vital to United's resurgence. Sesko doubled the lead early on, but it was Mainoo’s late strike that sealed the league double over Liverpool for the first time in a decade. Cunha, celebrating his ninth goal of the season, joked about the pressure from his team-mates regarding his finishing. "The guys come to me and joke so much inside of the locker room - I think I was lucky to finish the play there!" he said. "I'm happy to strike it and be lucky. The ball is in the net, that's important."