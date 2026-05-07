The Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders meet this Friday, May 8, in what is a must-win match for both sides to keep their playoff dreams intact. Although the two sides are separated by only a point, their momentum heading into this fixture are polar opposites.

Parimatch has an exclusive offer for IPL 2026 that makes backing underdogs worthwhile. During IPL, new users can claim a 1000% bonus worth up to ₹70,000, plus an additional five gifts when they sign up using the code IPLPARI. This presents an excellent opportunity for IPL bettors, and the fine print of this offer will explain why.

If you are interested in placing bets on the DC vs. KKR fixture, here are the current odds for the Match Winner market.

(All odds courtesy of Parimatch and are subject to change.)

Parimatch IPL Welcome Offer - Terms and Conditions Explained

This IPL, Parimatch is offering all new users a chance to claim an exclusive 1000% welcome bonus worth up to ₹70,000. To make the most of this promotion, it is important to understand the fine print. Here are the terms and conditions of this offer:

Available to: New users only

Promo Code: IPLPARI

Duration: Throughout IPL 2026

Minimum Deposit: ₹200

Wagering Requirement: 16x

Minimum Odds: 1.95

Not just that, users can win not one, not two but five extra gifts on top of the deposit match. The bonus code IPLPARI needs to be entered during registration in order to activate the offer.

RR vs. DC Predictions and Betting Tips using Parimatch’s Offer

In order to make the most of Parimatch’s IPL welcome offer, you should consider backing the underdogs. However, that doesn’t mean that you should blindly bet against the favourites. Rather, you need to carefully evaluate when it makes sense to take a punt on the underdogs.

This week, we believe that KKR are the underdogs worth backing. It is rather surprising that given their recent form, the Knight Riders have been labelled as underdogs against the Capitals - one of the most inconsistent teams of IPL 2026.

The Knights’ top order featuring the likes of Finn Allen and Angkrish Raghuvanshi have finally started to click, while Rinku Singh remains the Knights’ ultimate finisher in the final overs. Their spin attack is also in full swing. Sunil Narine remains as economical as ever, while Varun Chakravarty is coming off a Player of the Match performance against SRH.

DC.s opening duo of KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka must find a way to capitalize on the short Delhi boundaries without eating too many dot balls. Their middle order remains their true engine room. On the bowling front, DC’s pace attack remains a massive liability as they have leaked runs all season long.

Bearing all of these in mind, here are our betting tips for this fixture:

KKR to maintain their momentum - KKR to win vs. RR @1.95 on Parimatch

KKR to win vs. RR @1.95 on Parimatch Another fine innings for Angkrish Raghuvanshi - Angkrish Raghuvanshi to score over 23.5 @1.85 on Parimatch

- Angkrish Raghuvanshi to score over 23.5 @1.85 on Parimatch Better start for KKR openers - KKR to have better first partnership @2.10 on Parimatch

Don’t forget to use the code IPLPARI in order to activate Parimatch’s IPL 2026 welcome offer. Remember that all odds mentioned are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change. Bet responsibly.

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