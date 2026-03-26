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Napoli 'furious' at Romelu Lukaku as star striker refuses to return to training base after withdrawing from Belgium squad
Internal disciplinary action looming for Lukaku
The relationship between Lukaku and Napoli has hit a breaking point during the March international break. Despite withdrawing from the Belgium national team, the 32-year-old has not reported back to Italy as expected. Sky Sport Italia suggest the club is now considering a significant financial penalty for the forward, who is said to have broken strictly enforced internal rules regarding player conduct and recovery protocols.
Lukaku had been expected to reunite with his club team-mates on Thursday to continue his rehabilitation process. However, the former Chelsea and Inter man has chosen to remain in Antwerp. He is reportedly training at a specialized clinic - the same facility previously used by Kevin De Bruyne for elite-level recovery - but the fact that this stay was not sanctioned by Napoli has left the Partenopei hierarchy "furious" with the player.
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Conte and club hierarchy united in anger
While Antonio Conte is also currently away from the training ground on a planned break, his absence was fully agreed upon with the club hierarchy. In his stead, assistant manager Cristian Stellini is overseeing sessions. Both Conte and the Napoli board are said to be equally upset by Lukaku's decision to self-manage his schedule. The striker's camp is currently in talks with the club, but sources indicate that he does not intend to return to Naples until next week.
The tension comes at a delicate time for Lukaku, who has struggled to make an impact this season. Due to a long-term hamstring injury, his involvement on the pitch has been drastically limited. This latest act of perceived defiance is expected to make his path back into the starting lineup significantly more difficult.
Struggling form and fitness concerns
Lukaku's 2025-26 campaign has been nothing short of a nightmare so far. To date, he has featured for just 64 minutes across seven matches in different competitions, managing a solitary goal. His lack of match sharpness was a primary reason for his decision to skip Belgium's friendlies against the United States and Mexico.
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Impact on World Cup 2026 ambitions
This stand-off could have far-reaching consequences beyond just his club career in Italy. With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, Lukaku's lack of consistent playing time at Napoli is beginning to cause genuine concern for the Belgian national team. As the country’s all-time leading scorer with 89 goals in 124 international appearances, his importance to the squad is undeniable. However, if the rift with Conte results in further bench time, his status as the Red Devils' primary attacking option could be under threat.