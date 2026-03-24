Romelu Lukaku pulls out of Belgium squad for USMNT & Mexico friendlies

Following their friendlies against the US and Mexico, the Rode Duivels will firmly shift their focus towards the fast-approaching World Cup tournament. Drawn into Group G, Belgium face a compelling series of competitive fixtures beginning in mid-June. They kick off their campaign against Egypt on June 15, before taking on Iran exactly six days later. Their final group stage encounter sees them clash with New Zealand on June 27. Navigating these diverse international opponents will require a fully fit and cohesive squad, underscoring why the coaching staff are currently managing player conditioning with such extreme caution.