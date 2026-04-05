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'Long time coming!' - Cole Palmer speaks out after being named Chelsea captain with worrying admission he can 'finally shoot again'
Proud moment for Palmer
In a season of significant change at Stamford Bridge, Palmer added another milestone to his burgeoning career by leading Chelsea out as captain. With Reece James unavailable and Enzo Fernandez absent due to internal discipline, head coach Liam Rosenior opted to hand the armband to the 23-year-old. The decision paid immediate dividends as the Blues secured a convincing 7-0 victory to reach the FA Cup semi-finals.
Reflecting on the achievement after the match, Palmer was clearly touched by the gesture from his manager. Speaking to club media after the final whistle about his captaincy, Palmer was asked how it felt to take the armband. "Good, it was a long time coming but finally (laughs), it was a proud moment being captain and enjoyed it," he replied.
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A major injury breakthrough
While the captaincy grabbed the headlines, Palmer also offered a significant update on his physical condition. The 23-year-old has been plagued by a persistent groin issue which has severely restricted his training and match minutes over the last several months. However, the playmaker believes he has finally moved past the worst of the ailment. "I feel good, feel like I’ve turned a corner, I can finally shoot again and do everything now, so just about kicking on and performing," Palmer added. This revelation comes as a massive relief to the Chelsea faithful, who have seen their star man struggle to maintain his usual explosive standards while playing through discomfort.
Rosenior hails technical courage
Rosenior was full of praise for his new captain, explaining that Palmer represents the specific brand of leadership he wants to instill in his squad. "I think it's a natural step for Cole where he is in his career," Rosenior said. "He shows leadership. You have different types of leadership. You have players who talk, who organise. What Cole does and where he leads is he's so brave and he'll take the ball on the pitch. And if he makes a mistake, he'll take the ball and be positive again. That reflects what I want in this team. I felt Cole led the team magnificently in the game today."
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Leading by example on both ends
Beyond the goals and creativity, Rosenior was quick to point out the defensive work rate Palmer displayed while wearing the armband. In a game where Chelsea were dominant from start to finish, the captain did not let his standards slip at the back. The manager added: "Cole is happy about it. Cole is a player in big moments who can win you games. But if you watch the game today with Cole or with Joao [Pedro], they are tracking back, they are chasing back into their own box. Pedro was making tackles in his own box. You have to go back to basics. I felt the players in terms of the fundamentals of the game today were very, very good and Cole led by example."
Whether Palmer retains the armband for the upcoming clash against Manchester City remains to be seen, but his performance against Port Vale has certainly staked a claim. With Chelsea entering the business end of the season and an FA Cup semi-final on the horizon, a fully fit Palmer wearing the captain’s armband could be the difference-maker. The focus now shifts to whether the England star can maintain this physical momentum as the Blues prepare for a daunting run of fixtures in April.