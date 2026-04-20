Getty Images Sport
Lipreaders reveal Declan Rice's three-word message to Arsenal team-mates in immediate aftermath of costly Man City defeat
Title race tightens at the Etihad
Sunday's highly anticipated top-of-the-table clash at the Etihad Stadium concluded with the home side securing a crucial 2-1 victory over Arsenal. The result deals a significant blow to the Gunners' title aspirations and drastically shifts the momentum of the Premier League race. With this win, Pep Guardiola's side has closed the gap at the summit, now trailing league leaders Arsenal by just three points. Crucially, Man City also boasts a game in hand. This narrow margin sets the stage for a tense final stretch of the season, leaving Arsenal's previously comfortable lead hanging by a thread as City breathes down their necks.
- Getty Images Sport
Rice's defiant messag
Cameras panned to a dejected Arsenal squad as Manchester City celebrated a victory that mirrors the shifts in momentum seen in previous seasons. However, Rice refused to let the defeat signal the end of their ambitions, turning to club captain Martin Odegaard to deliver a short, sharp reminder of the task ahead.
Lipreaders have decoded the interaction, revealing that Rice looked his skipper in the eye and declared: "It's not done." The 27-year-old then embraced Odegaard, showing a level of leadership that fans have come to expect since his big-money move from West Ham, even as City moved into a position where they could return to the top of the table by beating Burnley on Wednesday.
Mikel Arteta echoes the fighting spirit
The Gunners' boss was equally bullish in his post-match assessment, refusing to believe that the psychological blow of losing at the Etihad would derail his side's campaign. Despite a run of form that has seen the north Londoners win just one of their last six matches across all competitions, the Spaniard remains certain of his squad's resolve.
"I believe today, I believed on Wednesday, a week ago because I see them every day and I know the level that we have," Arteta said. "But today if [the players] need to be more convinced, I think they are now more convinced. They were talking about it in the dressing room. It's a new league now. They have a game in hand. We have three points of advantage and five games to play. So everything is still to play for. We're not going to stop and we're going to go again, that's for sure."
- Getty Images Sport
The final sprint for the Gunners
Arsenal's recent stumble has seen them suffer a bitter Carabao Cup final defeat to City and exit the FA Cup at the hands of Southampton, alongside navigating a narrow Champions League progression against Sporting CP. However, Arteta dismissed any suggestion that his players need a morale boost as they juggle domestic duties with a continental semi-final against Atletico Madrid.
"If I have to pick the players to win the Premier League with five games to go in our hands and be in the final of the Champions League, I think I should be at home," Arteta stated firmly. "So it's not the case. It's not needed. It's never been needed, even in difficult moments." With matches against Newcastle and Fulham on the horizon, the Gunners will need to prove Rice's "it's not done" mantra correct on the pitch.