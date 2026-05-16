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Kobbie Mainoo speaks out on Ruben Amorim treatment & whether he was really willing to leave Man Utd
Amorim snub sparked exit thoughts
Mainoo’s rise at Old Trafford hit a significant stumbling block when Amorim arrived with a rigid 3-4-2-1 system that seemingly had no room for the academy graduate. Despite scoring a famous winner in the FA Cup final against Manchester City just two years prior, the midfielder found himself cast aside, failing to earn a single Premier League start under the former Sporting CP boss. The situation became so dire that Mainoo requested a loan move in the final week of the summer transfer window, only for the club to block the exit.
Reflecting on those dark days, the 21-year-old admitted that the lack of minutes forced him to evaluate his career path. When asked how close he came to leaving, Mainoo told Sky Sports: "When you're not playing many games, or any games, you consider all things. But at the forefront of my mind was always to play for Manchester United and continue to play for this club that I've grown up at."
- AFP
Tactical mismatch and the Fernandes factor
Amorim’s public stance was that Mainoo's profile was too similar to club captain Bruno Fernandes, meaning the youngster was rarely seen as anything more than a luxury substitute. The midfielder appeared to accept that he simply was not the right tool for the manager's specific vision at the time. "When there's new managers, they have their way that they want to play and if they think you don't fit that, then you don't fit that. All I can do is try and work and train to maybe see it in a different light," Mainoo explained.
The period required a massive mental adjustment for a player who had previously been a regular starter under Erik ten Hag. Mainoo credited his teammates and family for keeping him grounded during the benching. "Going from playing nearly every game to not playing as often is always going to be a difficult adjustment," he added. "It’s difficult when you don't even come on as a sub of course. But I'd say my family and my friends helped me see the light at the end of the tunnel."
The Carrick effect and Champions League return
Everything changed for the better when Michael Carrick returned to the club to replace Amorim in January. The former United captain immediately restored Mainoo to the heart of the midfield, a move that has paid dividends for both player and club. Under Carrick’s guidance, United have won 10 of their last 15 matches and have officially secured United's return to the Champions League following a stunning win over rivals Liverpool.
The bond between the young star and his manager is evident, with Mainoo praising the personal touch Carrick brings to the dugout: "He's just helped with everything. On the pitch, he's played the same position as me, so just giving me tips and advice on what to do and even just his management of me as a person, asking about family and stuff. Just talking to you like a person, it's not just business. That definitely helps as a player when a coach can see the other side of the game, which obviously he can because he's been there and he's been in that position."
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England recall and World Cup ambitions
Mainoo’s resurgence has not gone unnoticed on the international stage. England boss Thomas Tuchel recalled the midfielder for the recent friendlies against Uruguay and Japan, placing him firmly in the frame for a spot in the upcoming 2026 World Cup squad. Having recently signed a new contract at Old Trafford, the midfielder is now focused on ending the domestic season strongly to ensure his seat on the plane is booked.
Discussing the prospect of representing the Three Lions this summer, Mainoo remained focused on the immediate task at hand. "Happy, not too happy, you know. If you get too happy, then you rest but just trying to be consistent and work with the coach, to keep pushing forward with the boss and with Steve Holland, I just want more. After these last two games, it'll probably be number one [priority], but for now it's out of my control. What I can control is how I play in these last two [games], so I've just got to keep on pushing and then whatever happens happens."