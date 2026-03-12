Douglas Luiz moves on from Alisha Lehmann split with 19-year model daughter of Arsenal legend Edu

There is no word on when Luiz and Gaspar got together, with it possible that their paths first crossed when heading down various avenues. Edu filled technical and sporting director posts at Arsenal before linking up with Evangelos Marinakis and Nottingham Forest in 2024.

His role as global head of football there would have seen him play some role in the deal that took Luiz to the City Ground. Serious questions are being asked of Edu’s future in Nottingham, with the expectation being that he will soon vacate a prominent post there.

The Daily Mail claims that his daughter is “expected to stay in the UK” if her father is sacked by Forest and decides to head back to his native Brazil - where future jobs are said to have already been lined up for him.

Luiz will be hoping that he remains in England beyond the summer of 2026 - while representing his country at the upcoming World Cup finals - with Villa mulling over an agreement that will keep him on their books.