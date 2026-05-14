The Chennai Super Kings, in a quest to keep their playoff dreams alive, will travel to face the Lucknow Super Giants on Friday, May 15. LSG’s season is all but over, but for CSK, it’s a high stakes affair. Anything other than a win could prove to be costly.

Parimatch has an exclusive offer for IPL 2026 which makes backing underdogs worth the risk. During IPL, new users can get a 1000% bonus worth up to ₹70,000, along with an additional five gifts when they sign up using the code IPLPARI. This presents an excellent opportunity for IPL bettors, and the fine print of this offer will explain why.

If you are interested in placing bets on the LSG vs. CSK fixture, here are the current odds for the Match Winner market.

(All odds courtesy of Parimatch and are subject to change.)

Parimatch IPL Welcome Offer - Terms and Conditions Explained

This IPL, Parimatch is offering all new users a chance to claim an exclusive 1000% welcome bonus worth up to ₹70,000. To make the most of this promotion, it is important to understand the fine print. Here are the terms and conditions of this offer:

Available to: New users only

Promo Code: IPLPARI

Duration: Throughout IPL 2026

Minimum Deposit: ₹200

Wagering Requirement: 16x

Minimum Odds: 1.95

Not just that, users can win not one, not two but five extra gifts on top of the deposit match. The bonus code IPLPARI needs to be entered during registration in order to activate the offer.

LSG vs. CSK Predictions and Betting Tips using Parimatch’s Offer

In order to make the most of Parimatch’s IPL welcome offer, you should consider backing the underdogs. However, that doesn’t mean that you should blindly bet against the favourites. Rather, you need to carefully evaluate when it makes sense to take a punt on the underdogs.

This week, we believe that the LSG vs. CSK clash could potentially deliver one of the biggest upsets of the season. With odds of 2.10 for an LSG win, this is a punt worth taking.

LSG are mathematically out of playoff contention. All they have left to play for is pride and avoid a bottom place finish. So all the pressure going into this game will be on CSK. The Super Kings are two points off the playoff zone with three games to play, meaning that they can’t afford a single dropped point at this stage.

This is exactly the kind of situation that has delivered upsets in past IPL seasons. CSK’s relatively younger core lacks the experience of handling crunch situations that past CSK squads led by MS Dhoni have. Sanju Samson has been the star of CSK’s batting order, while players like Urvil Patel have stepped up big time in CSK’s resurgence from an early season calamity.

LSG have all the tools needed to post a daunting 200+ total, but their lack of precision in the last 5 overs have cost them on multiple occasions this season. They need to stifle CSK’s middle and lower order in order to keep them under 180. Home advantage is going to be absolutely crucial for LSG, given that CSK’s away record this season isn’t particularly encouraging for the visitors - 2 wins and 3 losses.

Bearing all of these in mind, here are our betting tips for this fixture:

LSG to cause an upset - LSG to win vs. CSK @2.10 on Parimatch

LSG openers to outperform CSK - LSG to have better opening partnership @1.95 on Parimatch

Sanju Samson to set the tone - Sanju Samson to score over 29.5 runs @1.85 on Parimatch

Don’t forget to use the code IPLPARI in order to activate Parimatch’s IPL 2026 welcome offer. Remember that all odds mentioned are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change. Bet responsibly.

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