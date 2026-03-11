Getty/GOAL
Diego Simeone says he's 'never seen' anything like Antonin Kinsky's shock substitution after nightmare Tottenham start
Kinsky's horror show in Madrid
Entrusted with the gloves in one of Europe’s most intimidating atmospheres, the Czech goalkeeper's evening quickly unravelled at the Metropolitano. Appearing paralyzed by the high-velocity pressing of the Atletico front line, Kinsky looked isolated as the home side capitalised on his blunders. The errors proved too much for the Tottenham bench to overlook. In a move rarely seen at this level of the game, the dejected youngster was hauled off in the 17th minute. Guglielmo Vicario was introduced to stem the tide, but the damage had already been done and Spurs eventually fell to a 5-2 defeat.
Simeone stunned by ruthless tactical hook
The Atletico boss was asked about the decision to substitute a goalkeeper so early in a high-stakes knockout match. Simeone said to Movistar: "No, I've never seen that at a professional level. It’s not my problem, it's theirs, their coach's and the goalkeeper's, and we’re focused on ourselves, not on someone else’s decision-making."
The nature of the substitution has drawn heavy fire from pundits, especially as Tudor appeared to ignore Kinsky as he trudged off the pitch towards the tunnel. Former England goalkeeper Joe Hart was particularly vocal, accusing the Spurs boss of a complete lack of empathy during a moment that could define a young player's career. "He walks past Tudor - and he doesn’t even acknowledge him. If that’s man-management, I'm flabbergasted. He stands there and pretends it hasn’t happened," Hart fumed on TNT Sports. "I’m just heartbroken from the lad, absolutely heartbroken. This Tottenham team is all over the shop at the moment."
Atletico boss happy after 'forcing' Tottenham mistake
Success on the night was not just about the scoreline for Simeone, but the application of his squad in forcing those early errors from Kinsky and the Spurs backline. “I liked the team, we had an impact that was helped by the mistakes we forced them to make, which gave us confidence, encouraged us to keep pressing in the opposition’s half and take a significant lead,” Simeone reflected. However, despite the three-goal cushion, he warned that the round of 16 tie is far from over: "The second leg will surely be tough... Definitely, like every match in Europe."
Vital stretch of the season for Atletico
The three-goal cushion against Spurs acts as a vital strategic bumper for Simeone's men before a season-defining sequence. Following the trip to London for the return leg on March 18, Atletico faces consecutive domestic tests against Real Madrid and Barcelona. This aggregate lead over Spurs offers much-needed breathing room, with Atletico now able to fully focus on their next La Liga game against Getafe this weekend.
