Cristiano Ronaldo in Hollywood!? ‘One thing’ Portuguese GOAT must do in order to become a ‘great actor’

Former France international Frank Leboeuf, who successfully traded his boots for a career in cinema and theatre, believes Ronaldo has the potential to be a massive success in Tinseltown. However, the World Cup winner warns that talent alone won't be enough for the striker to master a new craft. Leboeuf, who appeared in the Stephen Hawking biopic The Theory of Everything, insists that the 41-year-old must treat acting with the same discipline he applied to football.

Speaking on behalf of CSB, Leboeuf told Showbiz Cheat Sheet: "Cristiano Ronaldo will be a great actor if he does one thing right … If he wants to do it, I have advice for him: do acting courses. Don’t think you’re an actor just like that. He’s been the best example of working hard to become one of the best football players in the world. So, in order to become an actor, you also have to work. I’m pretty sure Cristiano Ronaldo will be a great actor. I wish him the best, but he has to follow acting courses. He has to respect the world of this industry."



