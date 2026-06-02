Ansu Fati seals permanent Monaco move as Barcelona land €17m windfall

Monaco have decided to activate the €11 million purchase option included in Fati's loan agreement, as per Mundo Deportivo. The move will see the Spain international remain in the principality on a permanent basis after spending the season with the Ligue 1 club.

The transfer also closes the chapter on Fati's Barcelona career. Once regarded as one of the club's brightest talents, the academy graduate struggled to fulfil his early promise due to a series of injury setbacks that disrupted his development. Barcelona will receive an immediate €11m transfer fee from the deal, providing fresh funds as they prepare for the summer transfer window.