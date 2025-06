This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Ansu Fati will be a Monaco player! Medical and unveiling scheduled after Barcelona finally reach agreement with Ligue 1 side A. Fati Barcelona Monaco LaLiga Transfers Barcelona winger Ansu Fati is set to join Monaco after the Ligue 1 side reached an agreement with Barcelona, settling for a loan deal instead of a permanent move. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below The loan deal includes a buy option

Barcelona extend contract to 2028 to defer his salary

Medical scheduled for this week in Monaco Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱