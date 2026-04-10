Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa predictions: Survival meets ambition

Our betting expert expects Forest to put in a strong fight in their bid for survival and impact Villa’s top-four hopes.

Best bets for Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa

Overs/unders - under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.92 on 1xBet

Anytime goalscorer - Ollie Watkins at odds of 3.10 on 1xBet

1x2 - Draw at odds of 3.40 on 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa Goalscorers prediction: Nottingham Forest: Morgan Gibbs-White; Aston Villa: Ollie Watkins

Both teams are set for a meeting in the Europa League, as they’re in the final eight of the competition. By the time Sunday’s kick-off comes around, they will each know where they stand ahead of the quarter-final second legs next week. However, they both have plenty on the line in the Premier League.

Forest are in the thick of a relegation battle and are currently only three points ahead of West Ham. Dropping points is almost non-negotiable at this stage if they’re to survive the season and remain in England’s top flight. New boss Vitor Pereira has been in charge since the middle of February, and he’s had a mixed bag of results.

Of the nine games he’s overseen in all competitions, Forest have lost four and won three. They did manage a 2-2 draw away to Manchester City in that run and recently beat Tottenham 3-0 in London. That should inspire them to take points off top-four-chasing Aston Villa this weekend.

The Villains were favourites to finish third at one point in the season, but they experienced a dip in form. As a result, they enter this round of games in fourth, one point behind Manchester United in third. Unai Emery’s men also have a five-point cushion over Liverpool, but the Reds hope to pounce on any slip-ups from Villa.

Emery had his team play a friendly during the international break, likely to keep his players’ match-fit. However, the result didn’t go their way as Elche beat them 2-1, continuing their stuttering league form. Despite this minor setback in Spain, you can still find excellent value on Villa’s top-four race by applying a 1xBet promo code to maximize your stake on their next Premier League outing.

Probable lineups for Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest expected lineup: Sels, Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams, Sangare, Anderson, Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Igor Jesus

Aston Villa expected lineup: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne, Onana, Douglas Luiz, Sancho, McGinn, Rogers, Watkins

Scoring struggles on both sides set to haunt them

The home side have not been particularly prolific in front of goal this term. They’ve scored the least number of goals at home in the league, with 13 goals in 15 such matches. What’s worse is that Forest failed to score in nine of those matches, which equates to 60% of their home fixtures.

Villa haven’t had that issue, since they’ve scored 19 goals in 15 away league dates. However, they have struggled for goals more recently. Their most recent eight league matches only returned seven goals, averaging 0.88 goals per game. The combined average goals for and against in Forest’s home fixtures this term is just 2.13.

The Tricky Trees haven’t scored a single goal across their last three league games in a row at the City Ground. Furthermore, their last six matches at the venue produced fewer than three goals on the day. Three of the last five head-to-head meetings at Forest’s ground have also ended with under three goals. To capitalize on this low-scoring pattern from your mobile, a 1xBet app download offers the most efficient way to place your wagers before kickoff.

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa Betting Tip 1: Overs/unders - under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.92 on 1xBet

Watkins the one to watch

Goals may be hard to come by on Sunday. Yet, if there are to be any for the visitors, Ollie Watkins is the man worth backing. The England international is the club’s leading goalscorer in the league, with nine goals this season. Six of his goals arrived while on the road, so he’s used to finding the back of the net in opposition territory.

Watkins was on target last time out in the league against West Ham, making it two goals in four such outings. He marked his 250th appearance for Villa against Forest in the reverse fixture, scoring from 20 yards to give them the lead. He will likely be the danger man for the visitors once again this Sunday.

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Ollie Watkins at odds of 3.10 on 1xBet

City Ground set for a cagey affair

Choosing a winner in this fixture is far from straightforward. Both clubs can’t afford to lose this one for their respective ambitions. Forest have been improving steadily. Their away win at Spurs will offer them a timely confidence boost.

However, the Tricky Trees have only won three of their 15 league matches at the City Ground. They’re also unbeaten in their most recent three league outings, while the visitors have been struggling. Villa's win against West Ham halted a run of three defeats on the bounce in the Premier League.

Emery’s men have lost five and drawn four of their 15 road trips this season. This clearly indicates weaknesses away from home. They are on a winless run across their most recent three away dates in the league. The visitors have a poor record at the City Ground, which is why a win for them isn’t likely.

Forest have won the two most recent head-to-heads at home. They’re unbeaten against Villa since their return to the Premier League at this venue. The Villains last beat the hosts in the Championship back in 2019. As a result, a draw could be the most likely outcome on Sunday evening.

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa Betting Tip 3: 1x2 - Draw at odds of 3.40 on 1xBet

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