Indian players are always looking for something new and easily accessible. This is why mobile betting is becoming their go-to choice. Smooth access and navigation make things even better for the user experience. That is where the 96.com app stands out.

This 96.com review will help you get started. You will learn how to complete the 96.com app download, install it safely, and explore the different features it offers. You may also claim the welcome bonuses that the site offers you. This guide is specifically designed to help out 96.com mobile app users in India.

96.com App Information & System Requirements

To understand what the app truly offers and how you can access it, you need to know the specs first. Do check out these basic requirements before starting the 96.com app download for Android or iOS:

Android Version : Android 8.0 or later is recommended

: Android 8.0 or later is recommended Internet Connection : Stable 4G/5G or Wi-Fi connection

: Stable 4G/5G or Wi-Fi connection File Size : 6.6 Mb

: 6.6 Mb APK Download : Available

: Available E-mail : support@96.com

: support@96.com Live Chat: Yes

Yes Crypto Payments : Supported

: Supported Payment Methods: Net banking, UPI, Crypto, or Wallet solutions

For user convenience and ease, the 96.com mobile app is designed specifically for low-data access. No matter where you are, it strives to load markets quickly. We found that even the live casino streaming remains stable on mid-range devices.

How to Download 96.com App on Android

You might not find the app on Google Play, and that is why players use the 96.com APK file. Below is a step-by-step process for you if you are an Android user:

Open Chrome or another secure browser, whichever one you prefer, and visit the official 96.com website. Scroll down to the footer section. Tap “Download App.” Wait for the APK file (version 1.012) to download; it shouldn’t take long as the file is 6.6 Mb only. Open Settings on your phone. Enable “Install from Unknown Sources” in order to allow the download. Then, locate the downloaded APK file. Tap Install, and wait for the download to finish. Now, open the app, create your account, and log in.

Installation should be complete within a minute since the file size is really light for a casino app. Additionally, it doesn’t occupy too much space in your device.

Is It Safe to Download & Install 96.com APK File?

The app may not appear in Play Store listings, and that is why players have to download APK files. This is common with a lot of betting platforms. But there is only one mantra for safety, and that is “always use the official website for the download”.

Using any other unsupervised sites can expose your device to serious cyber risks. Hence, to stay secure and ensure a smooth download process:

Avoid any third-party download sites, even if they “seem” safe

Ensure that you check the file name before installing

Scan with an antivirus for additional safety

If you successfully download the 96.com appfrom the correct source, it will function smoothly and efficiently. Plus, you will have access to all the features that the official app offers.

How to Download 96.com App on iOS

If you are an iOS user, you’re in luck, because the 96.com app download for iOS is just as simple. As an iOS user, follow the steps listed below:

Open the Safari browser or other browser of your choice on your iPhone. Visit the official website for 96.com. Tap the “Download App” option. Follow App Store instructions if redirected. Install, open the app, and start betting.

In case the app does not appear on your phone, check your 96.com website settings. You may have to temporarily switch your region for the download.

The mobile appg enerallyruns well on modern iPhones and rarely glitches. In fact, you will find the navigation to be easy and convenient. User interface and menus are clean and readable as well, ensuring smooth functioning.

Editor’s Verdict on 96.com Mobile App

After using the appmyself, I can share my verdict and honest opinion. Overall, the experience was smooth. The user interface is easy to navigate, and the layout is clean. As far as speed is concerned, cricket markets load instantly. Even live casino streaming works without any buffering on strong networks.

I found that the deposit process goes quite quickly and wallet updates in real time. Also, you have a variety of options, ranging from Net banking and e-wallets to cryptocurrencies. There are many time zone selections available, too.

Pros:

Fast interface that’s suitable for sports betting

Clear match odds and fancy markets

Live casino with real dealers

Operational in multiple time zones

Quick crypto deposits

Live chat and email support provided

Cons:

APK installation may confuse beginners

No direct App Store or Play Store downloads

Overall, the 96.com mobile app suits players who want speed, along with variety. It performs best on a stable internet connection.

96.com Mobile App Welcome Bonus for New Players

New users get solid welcome deals. Take a look at the sports and casino offer details:

Sports Offer:

100% bonus up to ₹2,273,840

Minimum deposit ₹455

40x rollover

7-day validity

18+ only

First deposit only

Other T&Cs apply

Casino Offer:

Free Spins on ₹1,819 deposit

Minimum deposit ₹910

VIP rewards are activated instantly

18+ only

Other T&Cs apply

The bonuses will activate after you make a qualifying deposit. Always check rollover and other requirements before placing your bets.

Key Features of the 96.com App

The app combines not just a diverse sportsbook but also a casino, all in one dashboard.

Sports Betting Markets

Here’s what the sports betting market offers:

Cricket with live fancy markets

Football and international leagues

Horse racing, greyhounds, and local sports as well

In-play betting options

Real-time score updates

Casino & Live Casino

The live casino offers you Live Blackjack, Live Roulette, Teen Patti variations, Baccarat & Dragon Tiger, Hundreds of slots, etc. The offers come from providers like OneTouch, Vivo Gaming, Ezugi, Evolution, Top Spin, etc.

In-Play Betting & Streaming

Live streaming of various sports like cricket, football, etc., keeps you constantly updated. You can place your bets while watching, too.

Payment Methods in India

Take a look at the available payment methods:

Net Banking

Wallet transfers

UPI

Crypto (BTC, ETH, BCH, USDT)

Mobile Performance

The 96.com app download ensures faster access than browser play. You have the app on your device, and hence the menus load quickly, on the go.

96.com App Download – Common Issues & Fixes

Sometimes installation or usage issues appear. Here are solutions for some possible issues:

Installation Failed:

You can check storage space

Re-enable Unknown Sources

Redownload the APK from the official site

Restart device

App Lag or Crash:

Clear app cache

Update device software

Close background apps

Reinstall the latest app version

Login Issues:

Use the correct OTP

Reset password if needed

Avoid public Wi-Fi

Contact Support: