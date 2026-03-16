In this detailed 96.com review, we explore its sportsbook, casino, bonuses, and safety for Indian players. We have rated 96.com 9.1 out of 10. In the next few sections, you will see exactly why it stands out in 2026. If you are interested in knowing about the 96.com app, we have this guide where you know all the details about the download process.

96.com India Overview: Key Facts and Figures

96.com India has gained attention for its crypto-friendly system and wide betting coverage. It caters to sports fans and casino players alike. Most importantly, it offers strong welcome bonuses for new users.

Here is a quick snapshot.

Overview Details Year Founded 2019 Founders Operated by an international gaming group Country of Origin Curacao-licensed international operator USPs of the Platform Fast crypto withdrawals

Wide sports coverage

Live casino integration

Competitive welcome bonuses Welcome Offer Sports: 100% bonus up to ₹2,273,840 Casino: Free Spins on ₹1,819 deposit Promo Code No promo code needed

Expert Ratings of 96.com for (March 2026)

Here is how our 96.com review scores different areas of the platform.

Parameter Rating (Out of 10) Sportsbook 9/10 Playing Experience 9/10 Mobile Experience 9.5/10 Casino 9/10 Welcome Bonus 9.5/10 Payments 9/10 Withdrawals 9/10 Customer Support 9/10

The mobile experience and bonus structure turned out to be the biggest strengths in our 96.com review.

Is 96.com Legal for Indian Players?

Many users ask this while searching about 96.com. The platform operates as an internationally licensed offshore bookmaker. Indian players can access 96.com and safely place bets on the site after they complete the 96.com registration process.

From a safety point of view, 96.com uses encryption and secure payment channels. In other words, players can place bets with reasonable security standards in place.

Strong Points of 96.com You Should Know

In this 96.com review, several strengths stand out clearly.

Massive Sportsbook: The sportsbook covers cricket, football, kabaddi, tennis, and other major events. Live odds update during the match without noticeable delay.

Crypto-Friendly Platform: Deposits are available through Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDT. Crypto withdrawals are generally processed faster than standard banking methods.

Competitive Odds : The odds are sharp across major leagues. This is especially noticeable in cricket and football markets.

: The odds are sharp across major leagues. This is especially noticeable in cricket and football markets. Smooth Interface: The site loads quickly on mobile browsers. The 96.com app also enhances navigation for regular users.

High Bonus Cap: The sports bonus cap of ₹2,273,840 is among the highest in the market.

In-house Currency: 96 Coin is the platform’s internal currency, used to credit players when they earn rewards through promotions, VIP cashback, bonus conversions, or other incentives. Its value is tied directly to real funds, where 1 96 Coin equals 1 USDT. Players can convert their 96 Coins into withdrawable cash at any time using the Exchange feature within their account.

These features make this 96.com review strongly positive.

What Makes 96.com Sportsbook Stand Out

The 96.com sportsbook covers both Indian favourites and global events. The market depth is impressive. You can bet pre-match or live.

A diverse sports betting market is one of the main USPs of 96.com. Here are the key sports and leagues covered:

Cricket: Indian Premier League, ICC tournaments, Bilateral series; popular markets include match winner, top batsman, and total runs.

Football: English Premier League, La Liga, UEFA competitions; markets include 1X2, over under, and both teams to score.

Kabaddi: Pro Kabaddi League; match winner and total raid points markets.

Tennis: ATP and WTA tours; set betting and total games markets.

Basketball: NBA, Asian leagues; handicap and total points markets.

Badminton: BWF tournaments; match winner and correct score markets.

Table Tennis: ITTF World Table Tennis Championships, WTT Grand Smash; fast live betting options.

Esports: CS2, Dota 2, League of Legends; match winner and map betting.

Hockey: FIH Pro Hockey League, FIH Nations Cup, Continental Championships; match winner and totals.

Baseball: MLB, run line, and total runs markets.

This range makes the sportsbook a highlight in this 96.com review.

Latest 96.com Welcome Bonuses for 2026

Bonuses are a major talking point in any 96.com review. Here are the current offers:

Sports Welcome Offer: 100% bonus up to ₹2,273,840 (Only for first deposits, minimum deposit ₹455, 40x rollover requirement, 7-day validity)

Casino Offer: Free Spins on ₹1,819 deposit (Minimum deposit ₹910, instant VIP reward access)

The rollover is high at 40x. However, the maximum cap is very competitive compared to most platforms.

96.com Casino Review

The casino section is well-integrated into the main platform. In this 96.com casino review, we found a strong variety featuring games from providers like Evolution, Vivo Gaming, Spribe, FC Chai, etc, and smooth performance. Live tables are hosted by real dealers, and the video feed stays clear without constant buffering. Even on an average Android phone, the games open fast and run smoothly without freezing midway.

Casino Section Games Available Live Casino Live Roulette Live Blackjack Baccarat Teen Patti Casino Games Slots Crash games Roulette Blackjack Andar Bahar

The live section is particularly strong for Indian players. Teen Patti and Andar Bahar are easily accessible. Furthermore, there are fast games like Aviator, JetX, Crash, Ballon, Wheel of Fortune, Vortex, etc. 96.com also features a few original games like Chicken, Plinko, Hilo, Mines, Limbo, etc.

96.com Payment and Withdrawal Review

Payments are one of the most important parts of any 96.com review. The platform supports both traditional and crypto methods.

Popular deposit methods in India include:

UPI

Netbanking

Bitcoin

Ethereum

USDT

Crypto is clearly a focus here. Deposits are usually instant. Withdrawals vary by method.

Payment Method Minimum Deposit Minimum Withdrawal Withdrawal Processing Time UPI 10 USD 10 USD Instant - 72 hours Netbanking 10 USD 10 USD Instant - 72 hours Cryptocurrency - - Instant - 72 hours

Crypto withdrawals are usually the fastest. This strengthens the overall 96.com review.

How to Contact 96.com Customer Support?

Customer support is available 24/7. You can reach them through live chat and email (support@96.com). The live chat is usually the quickest option.

In our 96.com review testing, responses came within a few minutes. Issues related to 96.com login and payments were handled efficiently.

Editor’s Final Verdict about 96.com

After going through everything in this 96.com review, the site earns a solid 9.1 out of 10 from us. The odds stay competitive across major matches, crypto payments move without much delay, and there is enough market depth to keep regular bettors engaged. If you prefer betting from your phone, the Android version of the 96.com app makes the whole process straightforward and easy to manage.

The sportsbook depth and mobile experience stand out the most. The high rollover requirement is a drawback. However, the bonus cap and variety balance it well.

For Indian bettors looking for a crypto-friendly and feature-rich platform, 96.com remains a strong option in 2026.

FAQs about 96.com

Here are the FAQs:

Is 96.com real or fake?

96.com is an internationally licensed operator serving multiple regions including India.

Is 96.com safe?

Yes, 96.com uses encryption and secure payment systems for player protection.

Is 96.com withdrawal legit?

Withdrawals are processed through supported banking and crypto channels within stated timelines.

Does 96.com require KYC?

Yes. KYC may be required during withdrawals or account verification stages.