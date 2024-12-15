How to watch today's Liverpool Women vs Arsenal Women WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WSL match between Liverpool FC Women and Arsenal Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal Women, currently enjoying a purple patch, head to St Helens Stadium on Sunday for a Women's Super League (WSL) showdown against Liverpool Women.

Liverpool began their WSL campaign with resilience, amassing two wins, three draws, and just one defeat in their opening six matches. However, their form has taken a nosedive recently, as the Reds have suffered three successive league losses without finding the back of the net.

Renee Slegers, Arsenal’s interim manager, has yet to experience defeat since taking charge in October following Jonas Eidevall's departure. Under her stewardship, the Gunners have claimed eight wins and a draw in nine games. They are currently on a six-game winning streak, which includes recent triumphs over Aston Villa and Valerenga after the international break.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Liverpool FC Women vs Arsenal Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the WSL match between Liverpool Women and Chelsea Women will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and will stream on Sky Showcase.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Liverpool FC Women vs Arsenal Women kick-off time

WSL - WSL Totally Wicked Stadium

The WSL match between Liverpool Women and Arsenal Women will be played at Prenton Park in Birkenhead, England.

It will kick off at 2:30 pm GMT on Sunday, December 15, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Liverpool FC Women team news

Liverpool will be without several key players for this clash, including Lucy Parry, Rachael Laws, Faye Kirby, Gemma Evans, Marie Höbinger, Sofie Lundgaard, and Sophie Román Haug. To add to their woes, Leanne Kiernan, the Republic of Ireland international, sustained an injury during the midweek victory over Everton and will also miss out.

Manager Matt Beard, who rotated his squad for the Everton fixture, might bring back Jasmine Matthews, Olivia Smith, and Enderby to the starting lineup for this crucial match.

Arsenal Women team news

On the visitors' side, Arsenal remain without Victoria Pelova, Lia Wälti, and Amanda Ilestedt, all of whom are sidelined due to injury. There is optimism around Kim Little's recovery, but her availability for Sunday’s encounter is still up in the air.

After shuffling the pack for Thursday's European match, head coach Renee Slegers could revert to the lineup that delivered a commanding league victory over Aston Villa last Sunday.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links