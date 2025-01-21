+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Championship
Pride Park
How to watch today's Derby County vs Sunderland Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Derby and Sunderland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Derby will take on Sunderland in the Championship at the Pride Park on Tuesday.

Sunderland are fourth in the standings and have only lost one out of their last five league games. They will be confident of picking up their 15th win of the season.

Derby are struggling to pick up points at the moment. They have lost their last five games in a row and will need a miracle to challenge Sunderland in this mid-week tie.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Derby vs Sunderland online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports+Watch here

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports+ in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Derby vs Sunderland kick-off time

Championship - Championship
Pride Park

The match will be played at the Pride Park on Tuesday, with kick-off at 7.45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Derby team news

Derby have no new injury concerns following their match against Watford.

The Rams remain without Nat Phillips and David Ozoh for Sunderland's visit.

Sunderland team news

Sunderland continue to contend with a lengthy injury list, as Ian Poveda, Niall Huggins, Aji Alese, Tom Watson, Romaine Mundle, and Alan Browne are all sidelined and unavailable for selection.

Youngsters Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg have impressed with consistent performances this season and are expected to feature in the starting XI once again.

Form

DER
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/9
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

SUN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

DER

Last 5 matches

SUN

0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

3

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

