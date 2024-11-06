How to watch today's Millwall vs Leeds United Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Millwall and Leeds United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leeds United will look to continue with their impressive start this season when Daniel Farke's side take on Millwall in a Championship tie at The Den on Wednesday.

The Whites extended their unbeaten run after the 3-0 home win against Plymouth Argyle at the weekend, while Millwall aim to book their fourth straight win after defeating Burnley 1-0 last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Millwall vs Leeds United online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Championship match between Millwall and Leeds United will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports+, and will be available to stream online live on Sky Go.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Millwall vs Leeds United kick-off time

Date: November 6, 2924 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm GMT Venue: The Den

The Championship match between Millwall and Leeds United will be played at The Den in London, England.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on Wednesday, November 6, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Millwall team news

Josh Coburn and Shaun Hutchinson were back in action on Sunday after recovering from their issues, but the likes of Calum Scanlon, Billy Mitchell and Tom Bradshaw would need more time to recover from their respective setbacks.

And with Joe Bryan suspended due to accumulation of yellow cards, manager Neil Harris is likely to bring in Murray Wallace as the former's replacement at the back.

Duncan Watmore, Femi Azeez, George Honeyman and Romain Esse will all compete for a spot in the XI, behind centre-forward Macaulay Langstaff.

Millwall possible XI: Jensen; Leonard, Hutchinson, Tanganga, Wallace; De Norre, Saville; Esse, Honeyman, Azeez; Langstaff.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jensen, Roberts, Trueman Defenders: Wallace, McNamara, Cooper, Tanganga, Hutchinson, Harding Midfielders: Mayor, Wintle, Kelly, Saville, De Norre, Leonard, Honeyman, Esse, Massey Forwards: Azeez, Langstaff, Coburn, Watmore, Emakhu, Ivanovic

Leeds United team news

Patrick Bamford, Joe Gelhardt, Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev and Largie Ramazani are all unlikely to be available for selection due to injury.

Joshua Guilavogui will be eyeing a full debut after coming off the bench on Saturday, but Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell are likely to continue from the onset, while Jayden Bogle is back from his ban to start at right-back.

In attack, Joel Piroe would continue to lead the line ahead of Mateo Joseph, while Manor Solomon will be pushing for a start in place of either Willy Gnonto or Daniel James.

Leeds United possible XI: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Rothwell, Tanaka; Gnonto, Aaronson, James; Piroe.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meslier, Cairns, Darlow Defenders: Bogle, Firpo, Struijk, Rodon, Byram, Schmidt, Debayo, Wober Midfielders: Rothwell, Aaronson, James, Solomon, Tanaka, Guilavogui, Chambers, Crew Forwards: Piroe, Joseph, Gnoto

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Millwall and Leeds United across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 17, 2024 Leeds United 2-0 Millwall Championship September 17, 2023 Millwall 0-3 Leeds United Championship January 28, 2020 Leeds United 3-2 Millwall Championship October 5, 2019 Millwall 2-1 Leeds United Championship March 30, 2019 Leeds United 3-2 Millwall Championship

