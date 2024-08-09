How to watch today's Leeds United vs Portsmouth Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Leeds United and Portsmouth, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leeds United will play host to newly promoted Portsmouth in Saturday's Championship tie at Elland Road.

While Leeds lost the 2024 Championship play-off final to Southampton, Pompey earned a promotion to the second tier of English football as 2023-24 League One champions.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Leeds United vs Portsmouth kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm BST Venue: Elland Road

The Championship match between Leeds United and Portsmouth will be played at Elland Road in Leeds, England.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm BST on Saturday, August 10, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Leeds United vs Portsmouth online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Championship match between Leeds United and Portsmouth will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports+, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Check out GOAL's Live Match for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Leeds United team news

Leeds boss Daniel Farke will have a full-strength squad at his disposal, with right-back Jayden Bogle in line for his club debut in competitive fixtures.

Spain U21 Mateo Joseph is likely to get the nod ahead of Joel Piroe with Patrick Bamford to lead the attack.

Leeds United possible XI: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Ampadu, Gruev; James, Rutter, Gnonto; Joseph.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meslier, Cairns, Darlow Defenders: Bogle, Firpo, Struijk, Rodon, Byram, Wober Midfielders: Ampadu, Rothwell, Aaronson, James, Gruev, Crew Forwards: Piroe, Bamford, Joseph, Rutter, Gnoto, Gelhardt

Portsmouth team news

Tom McIntyre, Jacob Farrell, Regan Poole and Colby Bishop are all ruled out with their respective concerns for the visitors.

Summer signing Josh Murphy also emerges as a doubt on account of an ankle issue.

Portsmouth possible XI: Norris; Swanson, Shaughnessy, Towler, Ogilvie; Pack, Dozzell; Silvera, Richie, Lane; Yengi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Norris, Archer Defenders: Williams, Ogilvie, Towler, Shaughnessy, Swanson Midfielders: Pack, Stevenson, Moxon, Devlin, Lowery, Swann, Ritchie, Dozzell Forwards: Yengi, Whyte, Saydee, Silvera, Murphy, Scully, Lane, Lang

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Leeds United and Portsmouth across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 25, 2012 Portsmouth 0-0 Leeds United Championship October 1, 2011 Leeds United 1-0 Portsmouth Championship January 22, 2011 Portsmouth 2-2 Leeds United Championship December 28, 2010 Leeds United 3-3 Portsmouth Championship August 28, 2007 Portsmouth 3-0 Leeds United League Cup

