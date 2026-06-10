World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Jordan
Jordan secured their qualification for football’s biggest tournament after an outstanding campaign that saw them overcome several more established and experienced opponents.
The Nashama (translated as ‘The Brave Ones’) first topped a group containing Saudi Arabia before finishing second to South Korea in the third round of AFC qualifying, edging Iraq out to ensure they would avoid the various play-off competitions that followed.
Earning their place at a first-ever World Cup was a remarkable achievement, particularly considering the difficulty of the groups Jordan were drawn into throughout the qualification process.
What to expect
The draw was far from kind to Jordan, as they were placed in Group J alongside Austria, Argentina and Algeria. While Algeria may represent a slightly more manageable challenge, facing both Austria and the reigning world champions appears a daunting task for the Middle Eastern nation.
That said, Jordan's organisation and team spirit should not be underestimated. In the most recent Arab Cup, they once again defeated Saudi Arabia and Egypt, before eventually being eliminated by Morocco on penalties.
Their most realistic route to the knockout stage lies in the expanded tournament format, which allows eight of the 12 third-placed a place in the round of 32. The feeling is that at least one win and one draw will likely be required if Jordan are to pull off a surprise and progress.
Man in charge
Jordan are coached by former Moroccan defender Jamal Sellami. Following his retirement, Sellami began his coaching journey in his homeland, achieving notable success while winning major trophies with Raja Casablanca. He also gained valuable experience as an assistant coach with the Moroccan national team.
In 2024, he accepted the role of Jordan head coach, and less than a year later, he had guided the team to the most significant achievement in the country's football history: a 3-0 victory over Oman that secured the nation's first-ever World Cup qualification.
MVP
The player who best embodies Jordan, both on and away from the international stage, is midfielder Musa Al-Taamari.
Al-Taamari moved to Europe in 2018 when he joined APOEL Nicosia, though his true breakthrough did not arrive until 2023, when he signed for Montpellier in Ligue 1. He quickly made a name for himself in France, building on the momentum generated by his performances during Jordan's remarkable run to the 2024 AFC Asian Cup final, where they eventually fell to Qatar. Those displays also attracted interest from Rennes, whom he joined at the end of the 2025 winter window.
Al-Taamari is the technical leader of this Jordanian side. A quick, skilful and direct attacking player, he possesses the kind of quality that can change a game in an instant. In many ways, he is the most ‘European-style’ player in the squad, both in terms of quality and overall impact.
One to watch
If there is one concern surrounding Jordan's squad, it is the age profile. With an average age of 27, the team is facing a gradual transition towards its next generation. While promising youngsters such as Odeh Al-Fakhouri continue to develop, the most intriguing emerging talent is Ali Olwan, who recently turned 26.
Although he has yet to test himself in European football, Olwan boasts an impressive scoring record for the national team. It was his hat-trick against Oman that booked Qatar’s place at the finals, and Olwan will now be looking to back that up by becoming the first Jordanian to net at a World Cup in the coming weeks.