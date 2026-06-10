World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Jordan

Jordan secured their qualification for football’s biggest tournament after an outstanding campaign that saw them overcome several more established and experienced opponents.

The Nashama (translated as ‘The Brave Ones’) first topped a group containing Saudi Arabia before finishing second to South Korea in the third round of AFC qualifying, edging Iraq out to ensure they would avoid the various play-off competitions that followed.

Earning their place at a first-ever World Cup was a remarkable achievement, particularly considering the difficulty of the groups Jordan were drawn into throughout the qualification process.