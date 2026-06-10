World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Austria
After nearly three decades of waiting, Austria are finally back at the World Cup, qualifying for the eighth time in their history. Their last appearance came in 1998, when they were eliminated in the group stage.
They earned their place through an almost flawless qualifying campaign, as they won six and lost just one of their eight matches. A 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina on the final matchday was enough to secure direct qualification and avoid the play-offs.
Austria’s progress has been evident for some time, as demonstrated by their impressive performances at recent European Championships, where they successfully advanced from the group stage on each of the last two occasions, picking up notable victories over the Netherlands and Poland.
What to expect
Austria's absence from the last seven World Cups should not be mistaken for a lack of ambition, and they will not arrive in North America satisfied simply to be there; this is a team with higher aspirations and one that could realistically emerge as one of the surprises of the tournament.
The minimum objective is clear: reach the knockout stage. Having been drawn alongside Argentina, Jordan and Algeria, they have every chance of securing qualification, even if it is as runners-up to the defending champions. Much will depend on Austria’s approach against the more beatable opponents, where there can be no room for mistakes.
If they do progress, the road could become significantly more difficult. On paper, a round-of-32 clash against Spain could await should La Roja win their group and Austria finish second. An elimination against one of the tournament favourites would thus be understandable, but Austria's primary goal is to prove that they can compete consistently at this level.
Man in charge
Austria's return to the World Cup bears the unmistakable stamp of Ralf Rangnick. The German coach has transformed the national team into a modern, aggressive and clearly identifiable side with a strong tactical identity.
Rangnick took charge of Austria in 2022, bringing with him a wealth of experience gained primarily in the Bundesliga and in overseeing long-term football projects. Before becoming Austria's head coach, he had already established himself as one of the most influential figures in modern German football, both as a manager and as a sporting director.
Rangnick is far more than just a coach. One of his most significant contributions came through his work with the Red Bull football group, where he oversaw football development and played a crucial role in the rise of clubs such as RB Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg.
His methods and vision have translated successfully to the Austrian national team, with results on and off the pitch reflecting the impact of his work.
MVP
An injury on the eve of the tournament to Christoph Baumgartner has robbed Austria of one of their most dynamic attacking options, and thus there will be even more onus place on Marcel Sabitzer to again provide goals and assists from his position in midfield.
The Borussia Dortmund man will earn his 100th international cap during the group stage, and his ability to link defence with those up front will be key to Austria posing a threat in the final third. Also capable of spectacular strikers himself, Sabitzer needs to produce consistently if his country are to progress deep into the tournament.
One to watch
If there is one area where Austria are particularly well stocked, it is midfield. Among the many talented options is Xaver Schlager, who has reestablished himself after missing most of the 2024-25 season due to a serious injury.
The upcoming World Cup could prove especially significant for Schlager's future. The 28-year-old’s contract with RB Leipzig expires at the end of June, meaning he is set to leave on a free transfer. If he has not already secured a move elsewhere by kick-off, the tournament will become a crucial showcase for his abilities.
One club reportedly monitoring his situation is Juventus, who have been in contact with his representatives for some time. Strong performances with Austria could help convince the Italian giants - or any other interested clubs - that Schlager is a player capable of bringing reliability, experience and quality to their midfield.