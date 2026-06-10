World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Norway

Stale Solbakken began his coaching career in 2002 with Hamarkameratene, though his greatest successes came during his two spells in charge of FC Copenhagen, which were interrupted by brief experiences with Koln and Wolves.

During his time in Denmark, Solbakken won eight Danish league titles and four Danish Cups, while Copenhagen became a regular presence in European competitions, even reaching the Champions League knockouts.

In December 2020, Solbakken was appointed head coach of Norway, and his early years in charge were challenging, as they failed to qualify for both the 2022 World Cup and Euro 2024. Redemption eventually arrived, however, through a flawless qualifying campaign for 2026.

Solbakken’s preferred formation is a modern interpretation of the 4-3-3; high pressing, quick vertical transitions and purposeful attacking football, rather than merely possession for possession’s sake.