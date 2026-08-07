How to buy Al-Ittihad 2026/27 tickets: Saudi Pro League prices & fixtures

Al-Ittihad enter 2026/27 under new head coach Jens Wissing, a surprise appointment plucked from Japan's Gamba Osaka after Sergio Conceicao's departure following a disappointing fifth-place finish. Based in Jeddah, "The People's Club" remains the oldest sports institution in Saudi Arabia and a fixture of the "Yellow Wall" atmosphere at King Abdullah Sports City. GOAL has everything you need to grab tickets this season.
Al-Ittihad's 2026/27 Saudi Pro League fixture list
The SPL releases its 34-round calendar in blocks, so only the opening six matchweeks have confirmed dates so far. Al-Ittihad's marquee derbies already have confirmed round numbers, even where the exact date is still to follow.
|Date & Time
|Fixture
|Venue
|Competition
|Tickets
|Sat 15 Aug 2026, 11:00 PM
|Al Ittihad vs Al Kholood
|Alinma Stadium (Home)
|Saudi Pro League
|Tickets
|Fri 21 Aug 2026, 11:00 PM
|Al Qadsiah vs Al Ittihad
|Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium (Away)
|Saudi Pro League
|Tickets
|Mon 24 Aug 2026, 11:00 PM
|Al Ittihad vs Al Hazem
|Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium (Home)
|Saudi Pro League
|Tickets
|Sat 29 Aug 2026, 11:00 PM
|Al Fateh vs Al Ittihad
|Maydan Tamweel Al Oula (Away)
|Saudi Pro League
|Tickets
|Sat 5 Sep 2026, 11:00 PM
|Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr
|Alinma Stadium (Home)
|Saudi Pro League
|Tickets
|Tue 8 Sep 2026, 11:00 PM
|Al Ittihad vs Al Fayha
|Alinma Stadium (Home)
|Saudi Pro League
|Tickets
|TBC — Round 8
|Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad (Clásico, 1st leg)
|Kingdom Arena (Away)
|Saudi Pro League, Round 8
|Tickets
|TBC — Round 15
|Al Ittihad vs Al Ahli (Jeddah Derby, 1st leg)
|King Abdullah Sports City / Alinma Stadium (Home)
|Saudi Pro League, Round 15
|Tickets
|TBC — Round 25
|Al Ittihad vs Al Hilal (Clásico, 2nd leg)
|King Abdullah Sports City / Alinma Stadium (Home)
|Saudi Pro League, Round 25
|Tickets
|TBC — Round 32
|Al Ahli vs Al Ittihad (Jeddah Derby, 2nd leg)
|King Abdullah Sports City (Away)
|Saudi Pro League, Round 32
|Tickets
How to buy Al-Ittihad tickets
- The primary route is the official Al-Ittihad Tickets Portal or the club's dedicated app.
- Standard league tickets typically go on sale 10-14 days before kick-off.
- For high-demand fixtures like the Jeddah Derby, Membership Tiers give early access ahead of the general rush.
- If official allocations sell out, secondary platforms such as Ticombo carry inventory from SAR 75.
How much are Al-Ittihad tickets
- Standard Admission: SAR 50 - SAR 125
- Premium Seating: SAR 300 - SAR 700
- VIP & Gold Lounges: from SAR 1,800, including gourmet hospitality and the stadium's best views
- Secondary market via Ticombo: typically from around SAR 75, fluctuating with demand
What to expect from Al-Ittihad in 2026/27
Founded in 1927, Al-Ittihad is the oldest sports club in Saudi Arabia and a two-time AFC Champions League winner with a long history of domestic titles. The 2025/26 season, however, was a disappointment: Sergio Conceicao's side finished fifth, 31 points behind champions Al-Nassr, were beaten in the King's Cup semi-finals, and exited the AFC Champions League Elite at the quarter-final stage. Conceicao left by mutual consent in June 2026 after failing to deliver a trophy.
The club has responded by turning to Jens Wissing, a 38-year-old German coach with only seven months of senior management experience, but who arrives fresh off guiding Gamba Osaka to the AFC Champions League Two title, beating Al-Nassr in the final along the way. It's a departure from Al-Ittihad's usual approach of chasing marquee names, with the club prioritising tactical rebuilding over reputation. Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante remain central to the squad as Wissing looks to restore Al-Ittihad to the top of Saudi football.
History of King Abdullah Sports City
Commonly known as "The Jewel," King Abdullah Sports City is a roughly 62,000-capacity stadium and the crown jewel of Jeddah's sporting infrastructure. Its architecture is designed to amplify crowd noise, ensuring every roar carries onto the pitch. Located a short drive from Jeddah's northern coast, the venue offers extensive fan zones and the club's official megastore, and is shared with fellow Jeddah club Al-Ahli.