How to get Toulouse vs Lille tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Toulouse take on Lille on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at Stadium de Toulouse.

Both teams enter the match looking to gain momentum following an inconsistent pre-season run. Lille will aim to build on their strong recent head-to-head record against the host side, having secured a convincing win in their last meeting.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Toulouse vs Lille, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Toulouse vs Lille Ligue 1 kick-off?

Toulouse vs Lille takes place at the Stadium de Toulouse in Toulouse, with kick-off scheduled as per the confirmed fixture time.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 3 Sep 3, 2026 - 14:45 Stadium de Toulouse

How to buy Toulouse vs Lille Ligue 1 tickets?

To buy tickets for the Toulouse vs Lille Ligue 1 match on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at the Stadium de Toulouse:

Home Supporters (Toulouse FC): Standard tickets for home sectors can be purchased directly through the official club ticketing website or official primary ticketing services.

Away Supporters (LOSC Lille): Fans supporting the visiting team can secure tickets in the dedicated away section through the visiting club's official ticketing channel.

Secondary Ticket Outlets: If primary ticket allocations sell out, tickets may be available on third-party resale platforms and secondary ticket marketplaces Like Stubhub .

How much do Toulouse vs Lille Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Toulouse vs Lille Ligue 1 fixture on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at Stadium de Toulouse break down as follows:

Official Prices: Directly from primary club outlets, standard non-VIP ticket prices generally range from £12 to £45 across standard categories.

Resale Market: On third-party platforms like Stubhub , starting prices for basic entry typically begin around £27 to £40 , while average secondary listings range between £68 and £130 depending on section demand and availability.

Toulouse vs Lille Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Toulouse vs Lille Form

Toulouse head into this fixture with a pre-season record of one win, two draws, and one defeat from their last four outings, with their most recent competitive result a 0-0 draw against Nantes in Ligue 1 back in May. In pre-season, they beat Al-Ain 1-0 and Real Sociedad 2-1, drew 1-1 with Rodez, and lost 2-1 to Hamburger SV on August 15. Their scoring has been modest across those matches, and they have not kept a clean sheet in their last three games.

Lille's last five matches tell a similar story of inconsistency. They picked up two wins — a 6-3 victory over OH Leuven and a 3-0 win against RAAL La Louviere — but also drew against Hamburger SV (2-2) and Everton (1-1), and lost 2-1 to Union St. Gilloise. Their most recent outing was the 1-1 draw with Everton on August 15. Lille scored 13 goals across those five games but conceded seven, suggesting an open, attack-minded approach in pre-season.

Toulouse vs Lille: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in Ligue 1 on April 12, 2026, when Lille ran out emphatic 4-0 winners at the Stadium de Toulouse. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Lille have won four times to Toulouse's one, with that sole Toulouse victory coming in a 3-1 home win in February 2024. Lille have scored 10 goals to Toulouse's six across those five matches, underlining their dominance in this fixture in recent years.

Toulouse vs Lille Standings

In the current Ligue 1 standings, Toulouse are placed 17th while Lille sit in 7th position.