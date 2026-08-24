How to get Strasbourg vs Monaco tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Strasbourg take on Monaco on Saturday, September 12, 2026 at Stade de la Meinau in Strasbourg.

Both teams meet again following a thrilling 9-goal encounter in May 2026, where Strasbourg edged out Monaco 5-4 at home. Early in the 2026–27 campaign, Monaco enters the fixture positioned higher in the standings, while Strasbourg aims to turn around a tough opening run of form.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Strasbourg vs Monaco, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Strasbourg vs Monaco Ligue 1 kick-off?

Strasbourg vs Monaco takes place at the Stade de la Meinau in Strasbourg.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 4 Sep 12, 2026 - 11:15 Stade de la Meinau

How to buy Strasbourg vs Monaco Ligue 1 tickets?

To purchase tickets for the RC Strasbourg vs AS Monaco Ligue 1 match at Stade de la Meinau, follow these standard steps:

1. Official RC Strasbourg Ticketing Portal

Visit the official RC Strasbourg online ticketing portal or use the official RC Strasbourg Alsace mobile app.

2. Official Resale Platform

Since high-demand Ligue 1 home matches at Stade de la Meinau frequently sell out to season ticket holders, check the official club ticket exchange/resale section on the club's ticketing site if standard seats are unavailable.

Club resale provides guaranteed authentic tickets at face-value prices.

3. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official sources are sold out, secondary platforms like StubHub list general admission and hospitality options.

Filter by price or seat section and ensure the seller provides digital delivery before purchasing.

How much do Strasbourg vs Monaco Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the RC Strasbourg vs AS Monaco match on September 12, 2026, vary depending on the platform, seating category, and availability:

Official General Admission (Club Box Office): Standard face-value tickets typically range from £15 to £60 (€20 to €70) across lower-tier end stands (e.g., Tribune Ouest ) to central side stands ( Tribune Sud ).

Official Secondary / Resale Marketplaces: Secondary listings and secondary ticket aggregator platforms like StubHub currently start around £60 to £65 ($80 to $83) for general seating categories (such as Sud Présidentielle or Est Famille ).

Premium & Premium Resale Seats: Upper-tier central views or last-minute prime category tickets reach between £90 and £110+ (€105 to €125+).

Strasbourg vs Monaco Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Strasbourg vs Monaco Form

Strasbourg have won one of their last five matches, drawing none and losing four. Their only positive result came in a friendly against Newcastle United, which ended 1-1. Their most recent competitive outing was a heavy 4-0 defeat to Marseille in Ligue 1. Across the five matches, Strasbourg conceded 13 goals and scored four, a record that reflects a side still finding its footing.

Monaco have won four of their last five, losing one. Their most recent match was a 1-0 win at Le Havre in Ligue 1. They also beat Gornik Zabrze 3-2 in Conference League qualification. Their only defeat came against Coventry City in a pre-season friendly. Monaco have scored nine goals across those five matches and conceded six.

Strasbourg vs Monaco: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides was a 5-4 win for Strasbourg at the Stade de la Meinau in Ligue 1 on May 17, 2026. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Monaco have won two, Strasbourg have won two, and one match ended level. Strasbourg also beat Monaco 3-1 in the Coupe de France in February 2026. The five meetings have produced 22 goals in total.

Strasbourg vs Monaco Standings

In Ligue 1, Strasbourg currently sit 18th, while Monaco are placed fifth.