How to get Nice vs Le Mans tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Nice take on Le Mans on Saturday, September 5, 2026 at Allianz Riviera in Nice.

Both clubs enter this contest aiming to pick up critical points to establish momentum early in the domestic season. Historically, the two sides last met in a competitive match in October 2019 in the Coupe de la Ligue, where Le Mans earned a 3–2 home victory.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Nice vs Le Mans, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Nice vs Le Mans Ligue 1 kick-off?

Nice face Le Mans at the Allianz Riviera in Nice, with kick-off scheduled as per the official Ligue 1 fixture list.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 3 Sep 5, 2026 - 14:45 Allianz Riviera

How to buy Nice vs Le Mans Ligue 1 tickets?

You can purchase tickets for the OGC Nice vs Le Mans FC match at the Allianz Riviera using several official and secondary options:

1. Official Club Ticket Office

Purchase official tickets through the OGC Nice Official Ticket Office to receive authentic e-tickets directly for mobile scanning at the stadium.

2. Secondary & Resale Platforms

Look for secondary or resale options on platforms like StubHub if primary seats sell out on the main website.

How much do Nice vs Le Mans Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for OGC Nice vs Le Mans FC at the Allianz Riviera on September 5, 2026 break down as follows:

1. Official Club Ticket Office

Standard face-value tickets purchased directly through the official OGC Nice Ticket Office generally range from £13 to £35 (€15 to €40) depending on the section.

2. Secondary & Resale Platforms

On secondary marketplace platforms like StubHub, prices typically start around £23 to £30 ($30 to $39) for entry-level seats and average roughly £70 ($92) for prime stadium views.

Nice vs Le Mans Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Nice vs Le Mans Form

Nice go into the new Ligue 1 season having played five friendlies, recording two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Hull City on August 15, following a similarly goalless stalemate against Cagliari a week earlier. The highlight of their pre-season came with a 3-0 victory over Marseille in late July. Nice scored seven goals across their five warm-up games and conceded two, with the defeat coming against Juventus.

Le Mans finished pre-season with three wins, one draw, and one loss from five matches. Their last game ended in a 1-0 defeat to Le Havre on August 15. Earlier in pre-season they beat Angers 3-2 and Nantes 1-0, while also defeating Versailles 3-1. Le Mans scored nine goals in total across their friendlies and conceded five.

Nice vs Le Mans: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in March 2010, when Nice won 1-0 away at Le Mans in Ligue 1. Across the five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Nice hold the edge with two wins to Le Mans' one, with two matches ending in draws. The sides have not met in a competitive fixture since that 2010 encounter.

Nice vs Le Mans Standings

In the current Ligue 1 standings, Le Mans sit sixth while Nice are placed twelfth.