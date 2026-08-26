How to get Malaga vs Villarreal tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Malaga take on Villarreal on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at Estadio La Rosaleda in Malaga.

Villarreal travel to Andalusia aiming to claim vital away points as they push for a European qualification spot in the league table. This fixture revives a historic top-flight rivalry between the two sides, who last met in LaLiga back in April 2018 when Málaga secured a 1–0 home victory.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Malaga vs Villarreal, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Malaga vs Villarreal LaLiga kick-off?

Malaga vs Villarreal kicks off at Estadio La Rosaleda in Malaga.

LaLiga - Game Week 6 Sep 17, 2026 - 15:30 Estadio La Rosaleda

How to buy Malaga vs Villarreal LaLiga tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Málaga CF vs. Villarreal CF LaLiga match on September 16, 2026 at Estadio La Rosaleda, you have a few options:

1. Málaga CF Official Ticketing Portal

Málaga CF Official Ticketing Portal ( entradas.malagacf.com ) or via the main club website ( malagacf.com ). Official general public sales usually open 1 to 2 weeks prior to the fixture date. Buying directly from the home club ensures guaranteed validity at face-value prices.

2. Physical Stadium Ticket Office (In-Person)

You can buy remaining seats directly at the stadium box office during match week or on matchday, subject to availability.

3. Secondary Resale Platforms

If official general admission seats are sold out, secondary platforms such as StubHub offer resale options.

Tickets are often listed earlier on resale sites by season ticket holders or resellers.

Prices are determined by seller demand and are typically higher than face value.

How much do Malaga vs Villarreal LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Málaga CF vs. Villarreal CF LaLiga match on September 16, 2026 at Estadio La Rosaleda vary depending on whether you purchase directly through official channels or secondary platforms:

Official Club Tickets (Face Value): Standard general admission tickets directly from Málaga CF typically range from €30 to €75 , depending on the stand and seating category (e.g., Behind the Goals vs. Main Stand Lateral).

Official Hospitality / VIP Packages: Premium seats and VIP lounge options via official sales start from approximately €120 to €200 .

Secondary Resale Platforms: On ticket exchange websites such as StubHub, prices currently start around €75 to €90 for entry-level seats, with average listed tickets ranging up to €150 to €170 or more depending on demand.

Malaga vs Villarreal LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Malaga vs Villarreal Form

Malaga have taken one point from their two LaLiga matches so far, with their five-game run across competitive and friendly action producing one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Deportivo de A Coruna on August 24. Before that, they lost 2-0 to Atletico Madrid in their LaLiga opener. Pre-season results included a 2-2 draw with Fulham and a 4-2 win over Al-Arabi, though a 2-1 defeat to AD Ceuta FC also featured in the sequence.

Villarreal arrive with two draws from their two LaLiga games. Their last five matches returned two wins, two draws, and one defeat. The most recent outing was the 2-2 draw at Atletico Madrid on August 23. They also drew 2-2 with Racing Santander on the opening weekend. Friendly wins over Galatasaray and Levante bookended a 3-1 pre-season loss to Lens. Across all five matches, Villarreal scored seven goals and conceded seven.

Malaga vs Villarreal: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in LaLiga on April 1, 2018, when Malaga won 1-0 at La Rosaleda. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Malaga hold two wins to Villarreal's two, with one draw. The sides also met in a friendly in August 2017, which Malaga won 1-0, and Villarreal claimed a 2-0 win at home in November 2017.

Malaga vs Villarreal Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Villarreal sit ninth and Malaga are placed 16th.