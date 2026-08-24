How to get Getafe vs Deportivo de A Coruna tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Getafe take on Deportivo de A Coruna on the Sunday, September 13, 2026 at Coliseum in Getafe.

In their recent head-to-head history, Getafe hold the upper hand with 6 wins compared to Deportivo's 1 victory across all competitions. The last top-flight league meeting at the Coliseum resulted in a decisive 3–0 victory for Getafe.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Getafe vs Deportivo de A Coruna, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Getafe vs Deportivo de A Coruna LaLiga kick-off?

Getafe vs Deportivo de A Coruna takes place at the Coliseum in Getafe. Check your local listings for the confirmed kick-off time in your region.

LaLiga - Game Week 5 Sep 13, 2026 - 12:30 Coliseum

How to buy Getafe vs Deportivo de A Coruna LaLiga tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Getafe vs Deportivo de La Coruña match at the Estadio Coliseum on September 13, 2026, follow these primary purchasing channels:

1. Official Getafe CF Channels (Primary Sale)

Official Website: Tickets are released directly through the ticketing portal on Getafe CF's official site. General public sales typically open 1 to 2 weeks before match day.

Stadium Box Office (Taquillas): You can buy physical tickets at the Estadio Coliseum box office in Getafe in the days leading up to the match or on matchday, provided seats remain available.

2. Official LaLiga & Authorized Outlets

LaLiga Ticket Portal: Spanish top-flight matches sell general admission access via the central LaLiga ticketing website, which redirects to official primary allocations.

Partner Outlets: Authorized ticketing platforms such as Marca Entradas frequently sell primary matchday seats directly.

3. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If primary tickets sell out, secondary ticket exchanges such as StubHub list resale inventory ahead of official general release.

How much do Getafe vs Deportivo de A Coruna LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Getafe vs Deportivo de A Coruna vary depending on whether you purchase directly through the club box office or via secondary ticket aggregators.

Primary ticket prices directly from Getafe CF range from £25 to £60 (€30 to €70) for standard LaLiga home matches at the Estadio Coliseum, depending on whether you sit behind the goals or in the central side stands.

Resale and secondary marketplace options such as StubHub typically start around £75 to £135 for general admission seating.

Premium or high-demand category seats on secondary platforms average between £170 and £230 , depending on proximity to match day and overall ticket availability.

Getafe vs Deportivo de A Coruna LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Getafe vs Deportivo de A Coruna Form

Getafe's last five matches produced two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-0 victory over Racing Santander in LaLiga on August 23, following a 3-1 Conference League qualification win over Partizan Beograd. A 3-0 loss to Deportivo Alaves was the low point of that run. Across the five matches, Getafe scored six goals and conceded six, with their two competitive outings producing four of those goals.

Deportivo de A Coruna's last five matches returned one win, three draws, and one defeat. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Elche in LaLiga on August 17. They beat Genoa 1-0 in a friendly on August 8 and drew 1-1 with Fiorentina two days earlier. A 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid completes the sequence. Deportivo scored five goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Getafe vs Deportivo de A Coruna: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in LaLiga on February 28, 2018, when Getafe hosted Deportivo and won 3-0. Across the last five recorded encounters, Getafe hold three wins to Deportivo's one, with one draw. The sides also met in September 2017, when Deportivo won 2-1 at home, and played out a goalless draw in December 2015.

Getafe vs Deportivo de A Coruna Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Getafe are placed eighth and Deportivo de A Coruna are tenth.