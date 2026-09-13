Forlan's reaction was subdued, though. This was a simply a starting point for the Uruguay international after a difficult settling in-period, as he later admitted: "I had to adjust myself to the Premiership and a different culture. Furthermore, sometimes I don't play too much time and in those occasions it's more important to control the ball rather than scoring more goals. The pressure is a personal one, but I'm confident the goals will come. It would have been better to score that goal after a move but it still counts."

He would prove himself and Ferguson right. Forlan failed to get on the scoresheet in United's next seven matches across all competitions, but made only his second Premier League start of the season on October 26, and rescued a vital point for his team against Aston Villa.

Villa had a one-goal lead heading into the final 13 minutes at Old Trafford and there didn't look to be much danger when Mikael Silvestre picked the ball up on the far side of the box with a sea of defenders in front of him. However, the Frenchman managed to dig out a cross for an inexplicably unmarked Forlan, who brilliantly diverted a header into the top corner past helpless Villa 'keeper Peter Enckelman, ending his nine-month wait for a first Premier League goal.

Forlan was far more exuberant this time, whipping his shirt off in what would become a trademark celebration. Seemingly unsure where to direct his energy, he also ran towards the Villa fans in the away end instead of to the home support - an understandable mistake after 23 Premier League matches without an open-play goal.

United hosted Southampton the following week, and despite Ferguson relegating Forlan back to the bench, he would again have the final say on proceedings. With just five minutes to play and the scoreline locked at 1-1, Juan Sebastian Veron fed Forlan some 25 yards from goal, and he took two touches to set himself before unleashing an unstoppable drive that flew past Southampton No.1 Annti Niemi in the blink of an eye.

It was a sublime moment that prompted an adrenaline-charged Forlan to expose his bare chest again, but a ridiculous one followed. Seemingly confounded by Nike's dual-layer kits for United that season, he struggled to get his shirt back on, and when the game restarted, he went in full throttle to win the ball back while holding it in his hands.

"I was trying to get it back on quickly, but sometimes when you are in a hurry, things tend to get worse," Forlan said when asked to comment on the incident. "I don't know if I will do it again. We'll have to see when it happens." As an emotional player who thrived on instinct, it wouldn't be long before he got carried away again.