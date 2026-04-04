Al-Ahli Jeddah’s German manager, Matthias Jaissle, continues to make history with ‘Al-Raqi’, having led his side to a 3–0 victory over Damac on Saturday evening in Matchday 27 of the Roshen League.

With this victory, Al-Raqi have taken their tally to 65 points, temporarily placing them second in the Roshen League table, and have returned to winning ways following their defeat to Al-Qadisiyah in the previous round.

This marks the German coach’s 60th victory with Al-Ahli in the Roshen League, making him the manager with the most wins in Al-Raqi’s history in the competition.

Furthermore, Yaisle guided Al-Ahli to their tenth consecutive home victory in the Roshen League for the first time since taking charge of the team at the start of the 2023–2024 season.

It is worth noting that Jaissle is one of the most successful coaches in the Roshen League since his arrival, thanks to his ability to manage big matches and restore Al-Raqi to strong contention for titles.



