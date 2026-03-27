With its roots hailing the working-class culture, West Ham were founded in 1895 as Thames Ironworks FC by Arnold Hills. Five years later, they were reformed as West Ham United and got their nickname 'The Irons' or 'The Hammers' and chose claret and blue as their colours.

They joined the Football League in 1919 and gained promotion to the First Vision in 1923. That very same year they appeared in the first-ever Wembley FA Cup final (White Horse Final), but lost out to Bolton Wanderers. Their honours include three FA Cups and the 2023 Conference League.

In this article, GOAL provides you with all the necessary information regarding the Hammers' upcoming games and broadcast in the USA.

Live broadcast of West Ham matches

Where to watch West Ham documentaries

Three of the most notable documentaries created on West Ham are - Massive, which revolves around the club's triumph in the Conference League, Iron Men, which highlights the club's transition from Upton Park to the new London Stadium, and Under the Skin: The Story of West Ham United, that sheds light on the rich history of the outfit.

Where to watch West Ham worldwide

West Ham are among the Premier League clubs who are followed immensely in the USA. Fans in the nation can watch West Ham's Premier League matches through NBC Sports and USA Network. The aforementioned channels can be accessed via Peacock. The cup competitions however, can be witnessed through Paramount+ (Carabao Cup) and ESPN+ (FA Cup).

For those who are not residing in the USA, GOAL has compiled a list of regions and broadcasters for your perusal. Please find the same below:

Country / Region Broadcaster UK Sky Sports, TNT Sports Canada Fubo (Premier League) Australia Optus Sport (Premier League) Indian Subcontinent JioStar (Premier League), Sony Sports Network (FA Cup), FanCode (Carabao Cup) USA NBC Sports, Peacock (Premier League), Paramount+ (Carabao Cup), ESPN+ (FA Cup)

In case you face any geographical constraints, feel free to use ExpressVPN, a VPN service that GOAL recommends very highly to its users.

Where to watch West Ham with Spanish commentary

All the Premier League matches featuring West Ham can be witnessed in Spanish through Telemundo Deportes and Universo, which are available on Peacock. For the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, you can use CBS Sports, which can be accessed through Paramount+, but only select matches have the Spanish-language access.