Where to watch Union Saint-Gilloise today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Founded in 1897, Union Saint-Gilloise are one of the oldest and most storied soccer clubs in Belgium.

Based in the Brussels district of Saint-Gilles, they were a dominant force in the division in the early 20th century. Now, after years outside the top flight, the club is enjoying a remarkable revival, competing against the elite of the European soccer.

Here, GOAL tells you everything you need to know about where to watch the next upcoming Union Saint-Gilloise soccer game televised here in the United States.

Upcoming Union Saint-Gilloise TV schedule

Where to watch Union Saint-Gilloise for free

Paramount+ is the official streaming home of the UEFA Champions League and other UEFA-run competitions here in the United States.

New customers to Paramount+ can take advantage of the free seven day trial the platform offers before deciding on whether to commit to a subscription.

Where to watch Union Saint-Gilloise worldwide

The broadcasters listed in the table below are generally where you will find the next upcoming Union Saint-Gilloise soccer game where you are.

For a specific Union Saint-Gilloise soccer game, please check your local listings.

If you are currently outside of your country of residence and you would like to watch the next upcoming Union Saint-Gilloise soccer game on your preferred streaming platform, you can bypass geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs to stream live soccer and sports