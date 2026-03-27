Where to watch Ukraine today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

After becoming an independent force in the early 1990s, the Ukraine men's national soccer team has built itself a reputation for passion and fearless spirit that mirrors the nation itself.

Despite only a short history, Ukraine has produced an impressive number of unique worldwide stars including Serhiy Rebrov, Oleg Blokhin and Andriy Shevchenko to name just a few.

Helping to unite millions of Ukrainian supporters both at home and all around the world, GOAL tells you everything you need to know about how to catch their next game live in the United States.

Upcoming Ukraine TV schedule

Where to watch Ukraine for free

Many of the Ukrainian men's national soccer team games are shown live on Fubo here in the United States.

Fubo offers new customers the opportunity to try out their service with a free five day trial before asking you to commit to a subscription.

Where to watch Ukraine worldwide

Ukraine has many fans all over the world. The broadcasters listed in the table below are generally where you are able to find international soccer matches.

For a specific upcoming Ukraine game, please check your local listings.

Country / Region Broadcaster Ukraine Suspilne Sport | MEGOGO Football Australia Stan Sport Belgium DAZN Canada DAZN Germany DAZN Greece Nova Sports Hungary Match4 Iceland Viaplay International UEFA.tv Montenegro Arena Sport 5 Norway TV Play Portugal Sport TV

If you are outside of the USA and you would like to watch the next Ukraine soccer game on your preferred streaming service, you can do so by accessing it via a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports