Where to watch Uganda today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Runners-up of the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations, Uganda, are gradually progressing in soccer over the years.

Although they have never qualified for the FIFA World Cup, they fought hard in the 2018 qualifiers but narrowly missed out.

As Uganda prepare for their upcoming matches, GOAL brings to you all the necessary information regarding how you can stream their fixtures in the USA.

Live broadcast of Uganda matches

Where to watch Uganda soccer for free

Uganda's national soccer team matches, including the World Cup (CAF) qualifiers and other major African competitions, can be streamed on ESPN+ in the USA. AFCON and other CAF tournaments are at times broadcast on beIN SPORTS and on services like FuboTV, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS XTRA.

Where to watch Uganda soccer worldwide

For the fans who are not in the USA, GOAL has compiled a list of regions and broadcasters for them. Find them below:

Country / Region Broadcaster Uganda FUFA TV Canada FIFA+, FuboTV (select matches) UK FIFA+ USA FIFA+, FUFA Tv, ESPN+, beIN SPORTS (select matches)

If you are outside of the United States and you would like to watch the next Uganda soccer game on your preferred streaming service, you can bypass geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports