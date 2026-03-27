Where to watch Türkiye today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

When it comes to soccer, Türkiye and their national team are renowned as being as passionate as it comes.

With an emotionally loyal fanbase and renowned worldwide talents of yesteryear like Hakan Şükür and Rüştü Reçber, Türkiye cause regular, unforgettable runs deep into international tournaments.

To follow them on their journey, GOAL tells you everything you need to know about how to watch the next Türkiye soccer game on the calendar.

Upcoming Türkiye TV schedule

READ MORE:Where to watch and live stream Turkish Super Lig soccer

Where to watch Türkiye for free

Türkiye national team soccer games are shown across a variety of channels in the United States.

Fubo, the streaming service that carries most of the channels where games are shown, including ESPN, FOX Sports and the Fubo Sports Network, offer new customers a free five day trial of their service. This means that you can watch the next Türkiye for free while you consider whether you'd like to commit to a subscription.

Another streaming service, DirecTV, also offers a free trial for a five day length. They carry ViX who also regularly shown Türkiye national soccer team games.

Where to watch Türkiye with Turkish commentary

Unfortunately there is no way to currently watch Türkiye with Turkish commentary in the United States.

In Türkiye, national team soccer games are usually shown on TRT Spor or beIN Sports Turkey. Occasional streams of theirs are made available outside of Turkey via a subscription that offers international access.

Where to watch Türkiye worldwide

With fans all over the world, Türkiye soccer fans can generally find their next game on the channels listed in the table below.

For a specific game, check your local listings.

Country / Region Broadcaster Türkiye Exxen | TV8 MENA beIN Sports Germany DAZN France L'Equipe Great Britain Amazon Prime Video Bulgaria Diema Sport Greece Nova Sports

If you are outside of the country and you would like to see watch the next Türkiye soccer game on your preferred streaming service provider, you can do so by accessing it via a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE:The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports