Where to watch Saudi Arabia today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Saudi Arabia are the rising giant in Asian soccer and are slowly establishing themselves on the international stage. Ever since the 2022 FIFA World Cup, there has been an influx of European talent into the Saudi Pro League, which has help in escalating the league status in the world of soccer.

Alongside the influx of foreign stars into Saudi Arabia, their national team continues to make strides as an emerging force.

Here, GOAL brings to you all the necessary information about Saudi Arabia's upcoming matches and how you can witness them in action.

Live broadcast of Saudi Arabia matches

Where to watch Saudi Arabia soccer for free

For the fans in the USA who want to watch Saudi Arabia's international fixtures, our recommendation will be Fubo. Channels such as Fox Sports 1 and TUDN will be bringing you all the live action. Apart from Fubo, services like DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, or even the FOX Sports App and ViX can be used to stream the games.

Where to watch Saudi Arabia soccer worldwide

Saudi Arabia might be situated under the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), but they have admirers all across the globe. Below, GOAL has compiled a list of regions and broadcasters for your perusal.

Country / Region Broadcaster Saudi Arabia SSC Sports, Shahid, Thmanyah India FanCode UK DAZN, Premier Sports, beIN Sports Canada TSN, OneSoccer, beIN Sports USA FS1, TUDN, FOX Sports App, FOX Soccer Plus

Where to watch Saudi Arabia soccer in Spanish

In case you want to relish Saudi Arabia's soccer games in Spanish commentary in the USA, your go-to destination will be TUDN and ViX. Some matches might also be telecast on Univision and UniMas. If you face any geographical constraints, you can use ExpressVPN to stream the matches, as it is considered one of the best VPN services in 2025.

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025