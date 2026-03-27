Where to watch Qatar today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Qatar, the hosts of the 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup have established themselves as a reckoning force in Asian soccer over the years. Boasting of star-studded players like Akram Afif, Almoez Ali and others, the Maroons are faring well in world soccer at this moment.

They also have a dominating league - the Qatar Stars League, which produces numerous soccer players and attracts foreign talent, making them one of the best soccer leagues in Asia and the world.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information on their soccer matches and how you can watch them from the USA.

Live broadcast of Qatar matches

Where to watch Qatar soccer matches for free

Fans in the USA can enjoy Qatar's international fixtures on Fubo, as its streaming services bring you the best action from the Maroons. Other platforms such as YouTube TV and FIFA+ also telecast their games.

Where to watch Qatar soccer matches worldwide

If you want to witness Qatar's international games from anywhere in the world, you are in the right place. GOAL brings to you the countries and regions, along with the respective broadcasters who will broadcast the Maroons' matches live. Below is the list.

Country / Region Broadcaster Qatar beIN Sports Canada TSN, CTV, RDS UK BBC, ITV India Viacom18, Sports18 USA Fox Sports, FS1, Telemundo, Universo, OneFootball TV

Where to watch Qatar soccer matches in Spanish

Fans who want to enjoy Qatar's matches in Spanish commentary can tune in to Telemundo or Universo. In case you face any geographical restrictions, you can use NordVPN, as it is considered one of the best VPN services in 2025.

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025